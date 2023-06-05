Belgard and the CFL: Paving the way together

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League and Belgard are teaming up to help pave the way from the regular season to the Playoffs and Grey Cup. The new multi-year partnership sees Belgard becoming the League’s Official Paver and Hardscape Partner.

“At Belgard, we believe in creating experiences for people to come together,” said Courtney Disalvo, Senior Brand Manager. “While we focus on outdoor spaces, and the CFL focuses on football, our goals and principles are the same – creating incredible, immersive, and innovative experiences where people can bond, celebrate and create lifelong memories.

“Whether you’re a Belgard customer, a CFL fan, or both, this partnership is about you, and how we can help you and your community better connect with the game you love.”

RELATED

» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

For over 40 years, Belgard’s locally made products have helped transform thousands of residential and commercial properties across western Canada and the United States. Belgard proudly promotes local Canadian partnerships, working hand-in-hand with the communities they serve. The company’s network of trained and certified contractors and dealers helps customers focus on their creative visions to realize their outdoor dreams.

Throughout the regular season, CFL sidelines will prominently feature Belgard in the lead up to the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, November 19. Along the way, Belgard invites CFL fans to enter the Belgard Backyard Huddle Give-a-way, providing four lucky winners each with an amazing backyard experience, including a fire pit, cozy chairs, tickets to a CFL game and all the accessories needed to enjoy the experience with family and friends. Full contest details will be announced on July 3.

“We’re so excited to welcome Belgard to the CFL family,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Commercial Officer at the CFL. “Their commitment to Canadian communities and their customers is tremendous, and we can’t wait to extend that expertise and passion to our fans. It’s an exciting path ahead, and we’re thrilled by what we can achieve together.”