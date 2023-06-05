Bombers, Ticats Injury Reports: Williams, Rose miss Monday practice

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday at IG Field.

Defensive back Winston Rose (foot) and fullback Mike Miller (shoulder) did not participate in Monday’s practice for the Bombers.

Wide receiver Duke Williams (knee), offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (knee) and defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis (knee) were limited in practice on Monday for the Ticats, while offensive lineman Alex Fontana (knee) did not participate.