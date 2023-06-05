Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports June 5, 2023

Bombers, Ticats Injury Reports: Williams, Rose miss Monday practice

ticats.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday at IG Field.

Defensive back Winston Rose (foot) and fullback Mike Miller (shoulder) did not participate in Monday’s practice for the Bombers.

Wide receiver Duke Williams (knee), offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (knee) and defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis (knee) were limited in practice on Monday for the Ticats, while offensive lineman Alex Fontana (knee) did not participate.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Mike Miller FB Shoulder DNP
Tui Eli OL Lower Leg DNP
Winston Rose DB Foot DNP
Jamal Parker DB Ankle DNP
Cam Lawson DB Knee DNP

 

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Mason Bennett DL Shoulder Limited
Ja’Gared Davis DL Knee Limited
Joel Figueroa OL Knee Limited
Myles Manalo FB Head DNP
Tyler Ternowski WR Hamstring Limited
Chris Van Zeyl OL Hips Limited
Duke Williams WR Knee Limited
Alex Fontana OL Knee DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!