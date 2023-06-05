CFL announces U.S. and International broadcast schedule

TORONTO — The 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) season will reach more American and international fans through CBS Sports Network and the league’s new free, online live streaming platform – CFL+.

In the United States, CBS Sports Network will exclusively carry 34 games. The 24-hour home of CBS Sports is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors, as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. A live stream is available online through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

CFL+ will broadcast the remaining 47 regular season games, the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 110th Grey Cup championship.

Viewers outside of North America will have access to the entirety of the 2023 season via CFL+.

U.S. BROADCAST SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS – CBS SPORTS NETWORK

2023 Season Opener – BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders

Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts open title defence on June 18

July 1 Canada Day game

Touchdown Atlantic on July 29

Labour Day Classic matchups

