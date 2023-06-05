REDBLACKS announce football ops, support staff

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS on Monday introduced the club’s Football Operations and support staff for the 2023 season.

Led by general manager Shawn Burke in his second season at the helm, the club’s operations staff includes:

Jeremy Snyder, assistant GM: Jeremy Snyder joined the REDBLACKS in March 2013 as the director, football administration and pro/college scout. After four years in that role, Snyder was promoted to assistant general manager on May 11, 2017. Snyder began his pro football career as a video intern with the Chicago Bears in 2003 before landing an expanded role as a football operations assistant. He would move to the Philadelphia Eagles in June of 2008 as a pro scout and spent two more seasons in the NFL before moving north of the border.

Brendan Taman, director of pro personnel: Brendan Taman joined the Ottawa REDBLACKS ahead of the 2022 season. In addition to holding senior football operations roles with Montreal, Ottawa and BC, Taman also previously served as GM of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders. He won a Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013.

Chad Hudson, director of Canadian scouting and football analytics: Chad Hudson returns to the REDBLACKS for his second season after a decade spent with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. First joining the CFL club as a quality control coach in 2012, he would then serve as manager of football research and development, followed by four years as manager of football analytics and scouting.

Philippe Moreau, promoted to assistant director of US scouting and football operations: Philippe Moreau has been with the REDBLACKS since 2018 and returns this year, this time as assistant director of US Scouting and football operations. Moreau first joined the club as a football operations assistant before being promoted to pro and college scout in 2021.

Joseph Panessidi, promoted to manager of football operations: Joseph Panessidi returns to the REDBLACKS in 2023 after joining the team ahead of the 2022 campaign as a football operations coordinator. A graduate of The University of Ottawa law school, got his feet wet in football ops as an intern with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021.

Josh Washburn, promoted to senior US scout: Josh Washburn returns to the REDBLACKS after previously scouting for the team from 2018-2020. After a playing career at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Washburn began as a football operations intern with the school in 2009. He was a scouting intern with the Tennessee Titans from 2011-2012 before joining the then-Washington Redskins as area/pro scout from 2012-2016.

Todd Worley, promoted to Senior US Scout: Worley returns to the REDBLACKS after rejoining the team last summer. In addition to his work for Ottawa, Worley previously worked as manager of scouting and analytics for the XFL’s Seattle Dragons and spent three seasons as a midwest regional scout for Saskatchewan from 2016 to 2019.

The REDBLACKS support staff for 2023 includes:

Athletic therapy

• Marie Claire Costaguta, promoted to head athletic therapist for 2023

• Shannon Webster, assistant athletic therapist

• Austin Randall, assistant athletic therapist

• Josh Collins, assistant athletic therapist

Video

• Braun Gheller, video coordinator

• Matthew Babion, assistant video coordinator

Equipment

• Drew McCormick, equipment manager

• Matt Wilson, assistant equipment manager

Strength and Conditioning

• Jake Grant, strength and conditioning coach

The REDBLACKS kick off their 2023 CFL schedule on Saturday, June 10 in Montreal against the Alouettes.