Ticats trade for National DL Jonathan Kongbo

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have acquired National defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo from the BC Lions in exchange for BC’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft. Hamilton originally acquired the pick in exchange for Dane Evans on Feb. 23.

RELATED

» QB Tracker: Breaking down preseason playing time

» Sign up and watch preseason games on CFL Preseason Live

» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally

Kongbo, 27, spent time with the BC Lions (2023) and has played 26 games over two seasons in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021), registering 28 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and four quarterback sacks.

The six-foot-five, 266-pounder from Surrey, BC was born in Kinshasa, Zaire. He suited up in three regular season games for the National Football League’s Denver Broncos (2023), registering one defensive tackle. Kongbo also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers (2020) and played his collegiate football at the University of Tennessee.