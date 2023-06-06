Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ kickoff week picks

TORONTO — After a long, long off-season, kickoff week for the 2023 CFL campaign is finally upon us.

That also means that CFL.ca’s writers are back and ready to dive in on another season of prognosticating…or attempting to prognosticate.

When the dust/snowflakes settled at the end of the season in Regina last year, Matt Cauz stood atop the digital mountain with a first-place finish and a 57-29 record. His insight and expertise were lauded in an online ceremony (a group email) earlier this week that included a royal designation (a king face emoji) and an acknowledgement of the success he had versus the other writers in 2022.

Of course, we enter into this new season with a new look and feel around the pick-making process.

You can go to the CFL Game Zone to play CFL Pick ‘Em, presented by Old Dutch, where you can qualify for daily and weekly prizing. One player will win the grand prize of a trip to the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton.

The fans have some strong opinions this week, with convincing majorities on all four opening week games and two games with over 80 per cent support behind teams.

RELATED

» Visit the Game Zone and play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Four remaining off-season questions

» Sign up and play the new CFL Fantasy game

» Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Diving into Week 1

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

CGY at BC

A re-match of the Western Semi-Final — and what turned into a decent rivalry last season — serves as the season opener on Thursday. The writers skew toward Vernon Adams Jr. and the Lions taking this one, while the fans see Jake Maier and the Stamps defending McMahon Stadium, where they went 5-4 in 2022.

PICK

Writers: 83% BC

Fans: 65% Calgary

HAM at WPG

Bo Levi Mitchell starts a new chapter in his career with the Tiger-Cats on Friday, against an extremely difficult foe in the Blue Bombers. In a match up of Hamilton’s chemistry-in-progress against Winnipeg’s continuity, the fans and writers see a clear winner in this one. The Bombers have won their last three season-openers, with the last two taking place at IG Field.

PICK

Writers: 100% Winnipeg

Fans: 82% Winnipeg

OTT at MTL

The REDBLACKS look to put a disappointing season behind them on Saturday, while the Als start down a new road after an eventful off-season that presented its challenges at times. Fans and writers alike are leaning toward the REDBLACKS on this one, despite Jeremiah Masoli not taking part in either of the team’s preseason action.

PICK

Writers: 66% Ottawa

Fans: 62% Ottawa

SSK at EDM

Two teams that would like to forget the results in 2022 meet to open the 2023 campaign and we can tell you that Rider fans are full of optimism; at least for this game. The Riders’ faithful are largely convinced that the Elks’ at-home losing streak will extend at least one more game. The Elks, meanwhile, were the first team to complete the preseason, leaving GM and head coach Chris Jones essentially an extra week to prepare for this game. That, perhaps along with the Elks’ productive off-season, has the writers slightly more convinced they’ll see that home losing streak end this week.

PICK

Writers: 50-50 split

Fans: 81% Saskatchewan