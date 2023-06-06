Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports June 6, 2023

REDBLACKS, Alouettes Injury Report: Masoli out for season opener

OttawaREDBLACKS.com

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at Percival Molson Stadium.

In Ottawa, REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce told reporters that quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (knee) would not play this week against the Alouettes or next week against the Calgary Stampeders. Masoli was listed as limited for Tuesday’s practice. Backup Nick Arbuckle will get the start in Masoli’s place this week.

Dyce also confirmed that linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (hamstring) would miss the first two games of the season.

The REDBLACKS had nine players as non-participants to start their week. That list includes defensive back Money Hunter (pectoral), receiver Shaq Evans (hand) and defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (knee). First overall CFL Draft pick, offensive lineman Dontae Bull (leg) was limited.

In Montreal, receiver Greg Ellingson (knee) sat out of the Alouettes’ first practice of the week, as did national receiver Tyson Philpot (hip).

Ottawa REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jeremiah Masoli QB Knee Limited
Monshadrik Hunter DB Pectoral DNP
James Peter LB Hand DNP
Dan Basambombo LB Shoulder DNP
Gary Johnson LB Groin Limited
Jovan Santos-Knox LB Hamstring DNP
Shaq Evans WR Hand DNP
Tevaun Smith WR Hamstring DNP
Ante Litre RB Ankle DNP
Siaosi Mariner WR Hamstring DNP
Dontae Bull OL Leg Limited
Sherrod Baltimore DB Knee DNP

 

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Patrick Davis OL Lower Leg DNP
Greg Ellingson WR Knee DNP
Kerfalla Exume DB Shoulder DNP
Brock Gowanlock DL Shoulder DNP
Tyson Philpot WR Hip DNP

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!