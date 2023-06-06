REDBLACKS, Alouettes Injury Report: Masoli out for season opener

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at Percival Molson Stadium.

In Ottawa, REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce told reporters that quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (knee) would not play this week against the Alouettes or next week against the Calgary Stampeders. Masoli was listed as limited for Tuesday’s practice. Backup Nick Arbuckle will get the start in Masoli’s place this week.

Dyce also confirmed that linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (hamstring) would miss the first two games of the season.

The REDBLACKS had nine players as non-participants to start their week. That list includes defensive back Money Hunter (pectoral), receiver Shaq Evans (hand) and defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (knee). First overall CFL Draft pick, offensive lineman Dontae Bull (leg) was limited.

In Montreal, receiver Greg Ellingson (knee) sat out of the Alouettes’ first practice of the week, as did national receiver Tyson Philpot (hip).