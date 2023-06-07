Fantasy: Mining Week 1’s hidden gems

At the start of the 2022 CFL fantasy campaign, names like Dalton Schoen, Dillon Mitchell and Taylor Cornelius were unfamiliar to most lineups, yet by the end of the regular season, each had emerged as cornerstones to success.

Such hidden gems is why we now introduce our Sleepers of the Week consisting of players that were not ranked in our Fantasy Projections piece on Tuesdays. Each Wednesday, we’ll give you two players at quarterback, running back and receiver that we feel are performers who can bring positive change to any fantasy lineup.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Sign up to play CFL Fantasy today!

» Fantasy Projections: Best values of Week 1

» Fantasy Refresher: Diving in on the East Division

» Fantasy Refresher: Breaking down the West Division

Quarterbacks

*Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $12,000 Salary (vs. Ottawa, Saturday)

Recent history between the REDBLACKS and Alouettes suggests scoring will be at a premium on Saturday, yet it doesn’t rule out Fajardo delivering for fantasy users in his Montreal debut.

Despite injuries and an offensive line that led to him being sacked 61 times last season in Saskatchewan, Fajardo still accounted for 24 majors (16 passing, eight rushing) and threw for over 300 yards three times, so there’s still plenty of game-altering left in him. Although RB William Stanback will have priority near the goal line, there should be enough opportunities for Fajardo to generate a couple of touchdowns to exceed his projected score of 13.5 fantasy points.

*Jake Maier, Calgary, $13,500 Salary (vs. BC, Thursday)

Fantasy users willing to gamble on Maier won’t have to wait long to see their return on investment since this game kicks off the regular season. Maier’s accuracy (74.8% in 2022) is not a question, nor is his efficiency (106.6). He also has the receivers in place to make his projected score of 10.4 FP look pale in comparison as West All-Star Malik Henry and veteran Reggie Begelton are as solid a duo in the CFL.

The one concern with Maier is whether the Stampeders put an increased emphasis on the running game. All-Star Ka’Deem Carey will see an uptick in usage, and if Calgary goes into ball control mode, it could limit what Maier can do in the air.

Running Backs

*Shannon Brooks, Edmonton, $2,600 Salary (vs. Saskatchewan, Sunday)

Kevin Brown is the unquestioned featured back of the revamped Elks offence, but Brooks, who will make his CFL debut, is a brutal, hard-charging runner whose style is similar to former NFL star Marshawn Lynch. Brooks has a projected score of 6.6 FP, which offers intrigue since he comes at a near basement salary and his physical mindset could place him in the potentially rewarding role of goal line back.

*Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan, $9,300 Salary (at Edmonton, Sunday)

Like Brooks, Hickson performs the role of understudy, in this case to Jamal Morrow. However, Hickson is also an “understudy” who also finished sixth in the league with 533 rushing yards while averaging 6.3 yards per tote.

Expect the Roughriders to find ways to get Hickson on the field, even with a possible pairing with Morrow. Hickson’s projected score of 5.1 FP should be attainable in what should be a scoring fest if fantasy users are willing to pay a bit more than usual for a backup.

Receivers

*Justin McInnis, BC, $8,000 Salary (at Calgary, Thursday)

The Lions signed the 6 ‘5 McInnis in the offseason in the wake of Bryan Burnham’s retirement and showed his prowess with two majors in a preseason win over the Stampeders. BC brings back their vaunted trio of 1,000-yard receivers, but with Keon Hatcher out for the opener, the door is wide open for

McInnis and pivot Vernon Adams, Jr. to pair up and pick up where they left off on Calgary’s secondary.

McInnis is a strong sleeper with a modest salary and a projected score of 5.9 that has every chance to be doubled if he makes the most of the targets in his direction.

*Mario Alford, Saskatchewan, $8,800 Salary (at Edmonton, Sunday)

Gotta show love to the return specialists, and if there is one who can turn the tides of a fantasy team, it’s Alford, who averaged 12 yards per punt return and 25.8 yards per kickoff return last season while taking a punt and a pair of kickoff returns for majors.

There’s obvious risk when considering a return specialist in your lineup, but where’s the fun in not rolling the dice on someone like Alford, who can easily put up 200 return yards and exceed his projected score of 5.9 fantasy points.