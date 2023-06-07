Player Grades powered by PFF: 2022 season

TORONTO — The 2023 season is almost here with the CFL season kicking off on Thursday.

But before we can turn our attention to this season, it’s time to do one final look in the rearview mirror at the 2022 campaign.

With the CFL partnering with PFF, this look-back has a unique view: PFF Player Grades.

Each week, CFL.ca and PFF will present the top 10 graded players per position group. To start, here is a look-back at the top graded players at each position from the 2022 regular season. All stats and grades below are tracked and recorded by PFF.

RELATED

» O’Leary: CFL, PFF embark on analytics journey

» From PFF.com: 2023 Quarterback Rankings

» From PFF.com: Preseason CFL All-Star Team

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 100 pass attempts)

Rank Name (2022 Team) Passing Yards Per Attempt Big Time Throws* Completion Percentage PFF Passing Grade 1 Nathan Rourke (BC) 10.3 18 78.7% 91.9 2 Zach Collaros (WPG) 9.6 33 70.0% 90.1 3 Matthew Shiltz (HAM) 7.8 6 71.4% 81.6 4 Bo Levi Mitchell (CGY) 7.7 16 61.3% 80.8 5 Trevor Harris (MTL) 9.0 18 71.7% 79.6 6 Jeremiah Masoli (OTT) 8.6 8 66.7% 78.3 7 Vernon Adams Jr. (MTL/BC) 8.4 11 63.5% 75.6 8 Jake Maier (CGY) 8.6 10 74.4% 75.3 9 Cody Fajardo (SSK) 8.4 15 70.3% 74.8 10 Dane Evans (HAM) 8.5 23 66.8% 74.6

*throws graded a 1 or higher

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 50 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (2022 Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 70 1,441 359 37 89.7 2 Nic Demski (WPG) 64 772 289 24 84.1 3 Dominique Rhymes (BC) 85 1,399 220 38 80.0 3 Greg Ellingson (WPG) 38 598 109 21 80.0 5 Eugene Lewis (MTL) 91 1,303 410 36 79.4 6 Kenny Lawler (EDM) 58 884 190 27 78.8 7 Tyson Philpot (MTL) 39 458 324 9 75.5 8 Malik Henry (CGY) 62 1,021 442 22 75.4 8 Dillon Mitchell (EDM) 35 637 208 10 75.0 10 Tim White (HAM) 95 1,269 542 34 74.5

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of 25 rushing snaps)

Rank Name (2022 Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 Ka’Deem Carey (CGY) 59 35 54 93.5 2 Frankie Hickson (SSK) 31 17 26 92.3 3 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 39 25 44 88.4 4 Deadrick Mills (CGY) 26 15 21 86.3 5 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 28 12 22 84.2 6 Kevin Brown (EDM) 26 14 20 84.1 6 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 21 23 37 84.1 8 Sean Thomas Erlington (HAM) 16 12 17 84.o 9 Peyton Logan (CGY) 22 14 18 82.2 10 Devonte Williams (OTT) 17 10 22 82.0

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 100 pass blocking snaps)

Rank Name (2022 Team) Pass Blocking Snaps QB Pressured Allowed* Pressure Percentage Allowed** PFF Pass Blocking Grade 1 Brandon Revenberg (HAM) 622 18 2.9% 77.9 2 Joel Figueroa (BC) 649 30 4.6% 77.6 3 David Beard (HAM) 579 16 2.8% 76.5 4 Nick Callender (MTL) 528 24 4.5% 75.3 5 Alex Fontana (HAM) 232 4 1.7% 74.5 6 Peter Godber (BC) 642 24 3.7% 74.3 7 Coulter Woodmansey (HAM) 508 18 3.5% 74.1 8 Jesse Gibbon (EDM) 283 5 1.8% 73.4 8 Trevon Tate (TOR) 111 3 2.7% 73.4 10 David Brown (MTL) 244 4 1.6% 72.4

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

Rank Name (2022 Team) Sacks Total Pressures Generated* Hurries** PFF Pass Rush Grade 1 Folarin Orimolade (CGY) 7 58 44 88.6 2 Willie Jefferson (WPG) 7 55 41 85.6 3 Casey Sayles (WPG) 6 45 32 84.9 4 Woody Baron (BC) 1 24 16 79.5 5 Anthony Lanier II (SSK) 8 40 27 78.6 6 Jake Ceresna (EDM) 9 37 20 78.3 7 Thomas Costigan (MTL) 4 37 26 77.6 8 Ricky Walker (WPG) 1 17 14 77.5 9 Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT) 18 63 38 77.2 10 Jackson Jeffcoat (WPG) 4 38 27 77.1

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

Rank Name (2022 Team) Targeted In Coverage Receptions Allowed PFF Coverage Grade 1 Jamal Peters (TOR) 77 48 90.6 2 Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL) 43 26 89.1 3 Richard Leonard (HAM) 83 51 88.9 4 Jonathan Moxey (CGY) 55 23 87.6 5 Garry Peters (BC) 70 39 86.6 6 Maurice Carnell IV (TOR) 32 16 86.1 7 Ciante Evans (HAM) 52 29 85.6 8 Kameron Kelly (HAM) 69 52 84.8 9 Tunde Adeleke (HAM) 65 44 81.7 10 Chris Edwards (TOR) 46 32 81.5

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 25 run defence snaps)

Rank Name (2022 Team) Run Defence Snaps Stops* PFF Run Defence Grade 1 Jovan Santos-Knox (HAM) 295 24 85.7 2 Avery Williams (OTT) 294 24 83.0 3 Jordan Williams (BC) 373 12 82.7 4 Kyle Wilson (HAM) 178 6 82.4 5 Nyles Morgan (EDM) 114 8 81.5 6 Jameer Thurman (CGY) 226 13 80.6 7 Wynton McManis (TOR) 230 19 80.3 8 Adam Auclair (OTT) 114 6 77.6 8 Silas Stewart (CGY) 116 7 77.6 10 Frankie Griffin (OTT) 139 9 77.2

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)