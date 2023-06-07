Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Schaffer-Baker misses Wednesday’s practice

- News
TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.
Defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) and linebacker Eli Mencer (shoulder) did not participate in practice on Wednesday for the Elks.
Wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (hip) sat out and linebacker Derrick Moncrief (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice for the Riders.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Kian Schaffer-Baker
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|Godfrey Onyeka
|DB
|Chest
|DNP
|Kaare Vedvik
|P
|Hip
|DNP
|Brayden Lenius
|WR
|Lower Back
|DNP
|Philip Blake
|OL
|Chest
|DNP
|Colin Kelly
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|Juwan Brescacin
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Derrick Moncrief
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Shea Patterson
|QB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Edmonton Elks
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Wesly Appolon
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Marloshawn Franklin Jr.
|DB
|Hand
|DNP
|Aaron Grymes
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Eli Mencer
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Samuel Thomassin
|OL
|Calf
|DNP