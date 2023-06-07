Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 7, 2023

Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Schaffer-Baker misses Wednesday’s practice

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.

Defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) and linebacker Eli Mencer (shoulder) did not participate in practice on Wednesday for the Elks.

Wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (hip) sat out and linebacker Derrick Moncrief (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice for the Riders.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Kian Schaffer-Baker WR Hip DNP
Godfrey Onyeka DB Chest DNP
Kaare Vedvik P Hip DNP
Brayden Lenius WR Lower Back DNP
Philip Blake OL Chest DNP
Colin Kelly OL Illness DNP
Juwan Brescacin WR Shoulder Limited
Derrick Moncrief LB Shoulder Limited
Shea Patterson QB Ankle Limited

 

Edmonton Elks Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Wesly Appolon LB Knee DNP
Marloshawn Franklin Jr. DB Hand DNP
Aaron Grymes DB Knee DNP
Eli Mencer LB Shoulder DNP
Samuel Thomassin OL Calf DNP

 

