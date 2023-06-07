Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Schaffer-Baker misses Wednesday’s practice

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.

Defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) and linebacker Eli Mencer (shoulder) did not participate in practice on Wednesday for the Elks.

Wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (hip) sat out and linebacker Derrick Moncrief (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice for the Riders.