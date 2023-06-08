Muamba inducted into Toronto Sports Hall of Honour

TORONTO – The City of Toronto held its sixth annual Toronto Sport Hall of Honour induction ceremony on Wednesday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre to honour 17 new inductees including the 2022 Toronto Argonauts (Team of the Year) and linebacker Henoc Muamba (Male Athlete of the Year).

The Argos won their record 18th Grey Cup in 2022 with a 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in November, while Muamba captured his first championship while being named the game’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, just the second player ever to be named both.

It was the first Grey Cup title for the veteran who is entering now his 11th season in the league. Selected first overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2011, Muamba has played for four different teams and earned two All-Star nominations (2013, 2019). The 34-year-old was also named CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017.

The Toronto Sport Hall of Honour is a legacy initiative of the City’s Host City Showcase Program from the Toronto 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games.

City Manager Paul Johnson and General Manager, Parks, Forestry and Recreation, Janie Romoff congratulated inductees for their achievements and contributions to sport excellence in Toronto. The following are this year’s recipients in each of the 11 categories:

• Athletes of the Year: Summer McIntosh and Henoc Muamba

• Special Olympics Athletes of the Year: Tatem Morrison and Jeffrey Campbell

•Para-Athletes of the Year: Claire Buchanan and Shayne Smith

• Builder: Ann Doggett

• Corporate Builder: Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

• Team of the Year: Toronto Argonauts

• Coach of the Year: Ajay Sharma

• City of Sport Lifetime Achievement: Byron MacDonald

• Sport Legends: Nora Young and Dwayne De Rosario

• Spirit of Sport: Diversity and Inclusion: Katie Heggtveit

• Community Sport Volunteers: Hodan Hussein, Mark Poyser and Wasiq Zia