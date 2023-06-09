Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: Do the Bombers start the season with a W?

WINNIPEG — This week’s CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch Marquee Matchup features a bout between two teams that are no stranger to one another.

These clubs met in back-to-back Grey Cups, in 2019 and 2021, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers taking home the hardware in both games against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Those cold November nights are in the past for these clubs, however, as each will only be looking ahead to the 2023 campaign and going 1-0 to start the year.

The new-look Tiger-Cats will be tested early, with a contest against a Bombers team that led the CFL with a 15-3 record in 2022. Bo Levi Mitchell will make his regular season debut in black and gold after playing in one quarter in the preseason, connecting on three of six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, Zach Collaros continues to be the gold standard at the quarterback position, coming off back-to-back MOP awards. He, too, played in the preseason, seeing action in two quarters and throwing for 93 yards and a touchdown while completing five of eight passes.

Not only do both teams have high octane offences that are sure to put on a show for those in attendance at IG Field, each have havoc-wreaking defences filled with playmakers who can turn the game on a dime putting pressure on the quarterback or making big stops down field.

Willie Jefferson, Adam Bighill and Deatrick Nichols are just some of the names on the Bombers defence that are known for their game-changing defence, while Ja’Gared Davis, Jameer Thurman and Tunde Adeleke have the same abilities on the Tiger-Cats side.

Game Notes: