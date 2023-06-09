Follow CFL

CFL Pick ‘Em Presented by Old Dutch June 9, 2023

Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: Do the Bombers start the season with a W?

WINNIPEG — This week’s CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch Marquee Matchup features a bout between two teams that are no stranger to one another.

These clubs met in back-to-back Grey Cups, in 2019 and 2021, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers taking home the hardware in both games against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Those cold November nights are in the past for these clubs, however, as each will only be looking ahead to the 2023 campaign and going 1-0 to start the year.

The new-look Tiger-Cats will be tested early, with a contest against a Bombers team that led the CFL with a 15-3 record in 2022. Bo Levi Mitchell will make his regular season debut in black and gold after playing in one quarter in the preseason, connecting on three of six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, Zach Collaros continues to be the gold standard at the quarterback position, coming off back-to-back MOP awards. He, too, played in the preseason, seeing action in two quarters and throwing for 93 yards and a touchdown while completing five of eight passes.

Not only do both teams have high octane offences that are sure to put on a show for those in attendance at IG Field, each have havoc-wreaking defences filled with playmakers who can turn the game on a dime putting pressure on the quarterback or making big stops down field.

Willie Jefferson, Adam Bighill and Deatrick Nichols are just some of the names on the Bombers defence that are known for their game-changing defence, while Ja’Gared Davis, Jameer Thurman and Tunde Adeleke have the same abilities on the Tiger-Cats side.

Game Notes:

  • Hamilton is just 2-15 in season openers since 2005. Overall back to their inception in 1950 they are 28-44.
  • Winnipeg is 8-4 in season openers since 2010 and 6-2 under Coach O’Shea. Back to 1936 they are just 35-45-2.
  • The Bombers ran out to a 12-1 record to start 2022 – the second best start in club history (14-1 record to start in 1960).
  • The Ticats started 0-4 and 3-9 in 2022 but won 5 of their last 6 games to reach the playoffs.
  • Bo Levi Mitchell has a 90-25-2 .778 record as a starter – the highest QB win% in CFL history (43-13 road, 12-5 v WPG)
  • Zach Collaros has a 27-4 .871 mark in 31 reg. season starts for WPG. He is 61-36 for his career – three away from 100 starts.
  • Zach Collaros last defeat as a starter came against Hamilton on Sep 17/22.
  • In 2022, Brady Oliveira joined a club of just 18 players who rushed for 1,000+ yards for Winnipeg back to 1936.
  • In this week’s opener, Nic Demski will reach his 100th career CFL game. Mike Miller is No. 2 among players with 190 games.
  • CFL Most Outstanding Rookie Dalton Schoen led in receiving and scored at least one TD in 12 of his 18 games.
  • James Butler brings a 1,000-yd season (BC) to a run game that this week does not return any back with a rushing yard in ’22.
  • Strong Finish: Hamilton’s Tim White averaged 53 yards per game to Week 8, but 93 yards per game the rest of the way.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?

