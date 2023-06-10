Elks host Roughriders in Week 1 finale in Edmonton

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks will welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders to Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday night to close out the Week 1 schedule.

Both teams are looking for a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs in 2022.

For Edmonton, the game represents not only their season opener, but a chance to snap their 17-game home losing streak that dates back to Oct. 12, 2019.

If off-season acquisitions on both sides of the ball are any indication, the Elks plan to do more than snap the skid and want to improve on their four-win season beginning Sunday.

Taylor Cornelius likely won’t waste any time targeting new wide receiver Eugene Lewis. Lewis finished as a runner up to Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros in Most Outstanding Player voting after totalling 1,303 receiving yards.

If Lewis isn’t open, Cornelius will have other threats in newly acquired 1,000-yard receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. and Kyran Moore, who will be facing his former team for the first time.

Saskatchewan was stout against the pass a year ago, finishing with the fourth fewest passing yards against but the Elks new-look offence will serve as a stiff test in the early going.

Look for Kevin Brown to be given the bulk of the rushing attempts against the Riders after bursting onto the scene in 2022 with 486 yards in seven games. He’ll rely on his experience from Week 15 last year when he rushed for 109 yards in a win over Saskatchewan on the road.

No defence surrendered more points last season than the Edmonton Elks, but general manager and head coach Chris Jones made some improvements there, as well.

Moore won’t be the only player facing his former team when kickoff comes around as A.C. Leonard will line up at defensive end for the Elks.

Leonard played the past three season with the Riders, registering 23 sacks in 41 games. Controlling the run game was something the Elks have struggled with, so Leonard is a welcome addition.

Pressuring Trevor Harris and shutting down the strong Riders run will be his first order of business.

There’s also excitement surrounding linebacker Michael Brodrique, the Elks second overall pick from this past draft. The University of Montreal graduate is seen as a difference-maker for the Green and Gold.

Loucheiz Purifoy joins Ed Gainey as the stars of a secondary that held opponents to 256.8 yards per game a season ago. They’ll attempt to limit the options Harris has downfield.

In the game of quarterback musical chairs that was the off-season, Harris found himself travelling west after leading the Montreal Alouettes to the Eastern Final.

Receiver Jake Wieneke joined his teammate and should provide a calming, reliable option in the pairs first game in their new colours.

Add in Mario Alford and Mitchell Picton and the Riders are well equipped to solve Jones’ defensive game plan.

Notably missing on Sunday night will be Kian Schaffer-Baker who is sidelined with a hip injury.

Harris admits its nice to have a familiar face like Wieneke around him but says the team has come together well and they’re ready to hit the ground running on Sunday.

“I thought we gelled really well and communicated through a lot of stuff,” Harris told riderville.com. “It’s amazing how with this offence the play can change depending on what the coverage is. It doesn’t feel like we’re breaking in new guys. It feels like we’re going to get new looks and fun things to see. I think guys are starting to all be on the same page.”

The Riders success will depend heavily on the run game and the multi-faceted attack of Jamal Morrow and Frankie Hickson. The duo both finished in the top 10 in rushing yards and combined for 1,199 yards despite playing in only 12 games each.

Facing an Elks defence that gave up the most yards per game on the ground during the 2022 season, Morrow and Hickson will see plenty of action.

With the running game sure to be critical to both team’s success, linebacker Larry Dean will draw the assignment of making life on Cornelius and Brown tough. He’ll be without fellow linebacker Derrick Moncrief, who is out with an injury.

Don’t forget about the havoc defensive lineman Pete Robertson can cause trouble for the offensive line in their effort to give Cornelius time and space. Robertson is coming off a nine sack season.

Nic Marshall and Rolan Milligan Jr. will patrol the secondary and add a second layer of protection after the pressure that’s applied up front.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson says his team ready for the season opener. He also appreciates the challenge that is ahead of his football team.

“The guys are looking forward to it,” Dickenson told riderville.com. “We had a great camp but they’re excited to play games now. (Chris) Jones is a good football coach and I think expect the unexpected when going against Chris. I think having a well rounded package and just doing what you do is the best way to approach it.”

The Week 1 slate closes out with a West Division matchup between two teams that are trying to show 2022 is well in the rearview mirror.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on TSN, RDS, and CFL+ (U.S. & International).

– With files from Riderville.com