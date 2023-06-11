Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Elks issue statement on air quality; kickoff time remains same

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have issued a statement on the air quality situation in Edmonton ahead of their 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) kickoff.

The Elks are scheduled to host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the final game of Week 1 of the CFL regular season.

Stay tuned to CFL.ca for further updates.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!