Elks issue statement on air quality; kickoff time remains same
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have issued a statement on the air quality situation in Edmonton ahead of their 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) kickoff.
Statement on the air quality in Edmonton and our Home Opener today #OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFL pic.twitter.com/LR5DvNc8Yx
— Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) June 11, 2023
The Elks are scheduled to host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the final game of Week 1 of the CFL regular season.
Stay tuned to CFL.ca for further updates.