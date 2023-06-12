Bombers release DB Matt Cole, add two to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced on Monday several roster moves, including the release of American defensive back Matt Cole.

Cole arrived in Winnipeg after spending last year on the practice roster of the Washington Commanders. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, he would later make his NFL debut later that season after being picked up by the San Francisco 49ers, making two tackles on special teams. Cole has also had stints with the New York Jets and Giants, the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

The five-foot-nine, 204-pound defensive back handled return duties for the Bombers in preseason.

The team also announced that American defensive back Brad Muhummad and American defensive tackle Miles Fox have been added to the club’s practice roster.

Muhammad (five-foot-ten, 189 pounds) out of Florida International joins the Blue Bombers after 16 starts with the Calgary Stampeders in 2022 in which he recorded 50 defensive tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, five special teams tackles, one forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

The 27-year-old native of St. Petesburg, FL., played five games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021 and posted 14 defensive tackles, and two tackles for loss. Before coming to the CFL, Muhammad had stints with the Cedar Rapids River Kings of the Indoor Football League and won a championship with the Albany Empire of the now National Arena League.

Fox (six-foot-one, 297 pounds) out of comes to the Bombers after dressing for three games last year with the BC Lions, recording three tackles.

The 26-year-old native of Lawrenceville, GA., had a six-year collegiate career with Old Dominion (2015-2018) and Wake Forest (2020 and 2021). In 52 games, Fox recorded 174 defensive tackles, 84 solo tackles, 90 assists, 35 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 14 sacks.

The team also announced the release of American defensive tackle Caleb Thomas.