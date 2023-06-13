Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Solving Week 2

Week 1 of Brandon’s Blitz Picks saw us go a modest 6-4 overall, with our biggest whiff coming from Montreal’s William Stanback ($12,300) managing just 42 rushing yards, falling well short of the over 75.5 yards projected for him against the REDBLACKS.

Well, it’s a new week with new questions, so here’s Week 2 as we strive for perfection.

1. Will Ottawa get more or less than 2.5 sacks this week against Calgary?

A strong yes. The REDBLACKS ($9,800) had five in their Week 1 loss to the Alouettes and now face a Stampeders that gave up two sacks in the opening loss to the Lions while managing just 160 passing yards. This will be a good week to invest in the Ottawa D in CFL fantasy play.

2. Will Ka’Deem Carey rush for more or less than 75.5 yards this week against Ottawa?

Let’s go with a cautious no. The defending rushing champ ($12,700) sat out of Monday’s practice with a toe injury sustained in Week 1, and if he’s less than 100%, the Stampeders can easily turn to Peyton Logan ($9,300) to handle the ground game on Thursday night.

3. Will Zach Collaros throw for more or less than 250.5 yards this week against Saskatchewan?

Count us in the yes column. The two MOP exceeded 250 yards in the first half of the opening win over Hamilton, finishing with 354 yards on 21 of 32 passing. The Roughriders contained Taylor Cornelius ($13,900) and the Edmonton vertical attack to only 208 yards on Sunday, but there’s a considerable difference in the accuracy of Collaros ($15,000) compared to Cornelius.

4. Will Brett Lauther kick more than 3.5 field goals this week against Winnipeg?

No. Lauther’s three field goals and single from a missed field goal were the difference in the win over the Elks. This week, however, expect the Riders offence to have more spark than it did in the opener. Saskatchewan fans are counting on Lauther to be more present in the form of extra points, which means

Trevor Harris ($12,200) and Friends will need to find the end zone more often.

5. Will the Blue Bombers and Roughriders combine for more than 59.5 points this week?

The calendar tells us that’s a no. Under strongly works against Winnipeg, for in their past 29 games on Friday night, the Blue Bombers have been under in 22 of those. Under is running a pretty mean streak against this matchup: under has covered 11 of the past 12 games, and is riding a 6-0 run in the past six games at Mosaic.

6. Will Eugene Lewis go for more or less than 75.5 receiving yards this week against BC?

More, and then some. Count on Lewis ($15,000) to put up another solid week of production similar to his Elks debut when he caught five passes for 148 yards and a major. Considering Edmonton and BC have gone 5-2-1 over the spread in their last eight contests in Vancouver, this might be the safest bet of the week.

7. Will Vernon Adams Jr. throw more or less than 2.5 touchdown passes this week against Edmonton?

For the sake of high-scoring affairs, that will be a yes. Adams ($15,000) threw a pair in the Week 1 win over Calgary and will have ample opportunities to attack an Elks secondary that did a pretty credible job against the Roughriders. The Lions have way too much firepower for anyone to envision they’ll be held to 17 points like Saskatchewan.

8. Can Jameer Thurman get more or less than 5.5 tackles this week against Toronto?

That’s a very strong more. The former Stampeders staple finished with 10 tackles in Hamilton’s loss to Winnipeg and will again be frequently in the thick of things, particularly with mobile Argos pivot Chad Kelly ($10,300) a sure thing to cross paths with Thurman.

9. Can Toronto’s defence force more or less than 1.5 turnovers this week against Hamilton?

Go for more. The Ticats probably won’t commit six turnovers like they did in Week 1, but don’t count on them being perfect. The Argos D will be keyed up in their 2023 debut and will make Sunday anything but a fun day for Hamilton pivot Bo Levi Mitchell ($11,900).

10. Will we see a punt or kickoff return for a touchdown this week?

Yes. Week 1 saw four kickoff returns of at least 40 yards along with two missed field goal returns for 82 yards from BC’s Terry Williams. If you’re looking for a prop bet out of this question, put some money on either Winnipeg’s Janarion Grant ($7,300) or Hamilton’s Lawrence Woods.