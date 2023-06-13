CFL Honour Roll, Week 1: Evans, Hardrick, Bombers’ o-line make the grade

TORONTO – Ciante Evans, Jermarcus Hardrick and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 1 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

RELATED

» Visit the Game Zone and play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Three early season award picks

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Power Rankings: Statement games at the top

» Landry’s five takeaways from Week 1

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 1: OFFENCE

OL | Jermarcus Hardrick | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 42 – HAM 31

• PFF Player Grade: 84.5

• 29 total rushes for 145 yards, including 29 total rushes for 145 yards, including Brady Oliveira ’s 22 for 113 yards

• 30 total pass attempts by 30 total pass attempts by Zach Collaros ; 354 yards and three touchdowns in 21 completions

• 471 yards of net offence in 63 plays (average of 7.5)

• One sack allowed

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 1: DEFENCE

DB | Ciante Evans | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 19 – OTT 12

• PFF Player Grade: 85.7

• Two interceptions, two defensive tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass knockdown

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 1: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 42 – HAM 31

• PFF Player Grade: 78.0

• Top-3 performers:

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 1

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

• QB | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 84.0

• RB | RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 70.7

• OL | OL | Jermarcus Hardrick | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 84.5

• DL | Anthony Lanier II | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 84.2

• K/P | David Côté | Montreal Alouettes | 77.9

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023

(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)