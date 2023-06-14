Follow CFL

Five players fined after Week 1 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that five players have been fined after the first week of play in the regular season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle Mohamed Diallo has been fined for unnecessary roughness on Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Geoff Gray.
  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander has been fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Kiondré Smith.
  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd has been fined for a low block on a kicking play.
  • Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive lineman Bryce Carter has been fined for unnecessary roughness on Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo.
  • Edmonton Elks defensive back Ed Gainey has been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Jake Wieneke.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

