Five players fined after Week 1 action
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that five players have been fined after the first week of play in the regular season.
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle Mohamed Diallo has been fined for unnecessary roughness on Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Geoff Gray.
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander has been fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Kiondré Smith.
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd has been fined for a low block on a kicking play.
- Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive lineman Bryce Carter has been fined for unnecessary roughness on Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo.
- Edmonton Elks defensive back Ed Gainey has been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Jake Wieneke.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.