Stamps, REDBLACKS clash on Thursday for first ’23 win

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS will welcome the Calgary Stampeders to TD Place on Thursday night after both teams suffered losses to begin the season.

The REDBLACKS were edged 19-12 on the road in Montreal on Saturday night, while the Stampeders fell to the BC Lions 25-15 at home on Thursday.

Turnovers were an issue for REDBLACKS quarterback Nick Arbuckle as he threw three interceptions in the loss.

With Jeremiah Masoli sidelined for at least another week, Arbuckle needs to find a way to right the ship in a hurry against a team that will be looking for a bounce back effort of its own.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: CGY | OTT

» Stamps, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Buy Tickets: Stamps at REDBLACKS

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Arbuckle will again look to spread the offence like he did in Week 1 when he threw to Jaelon Acklin, Nate Behar, Quan Bray and Justin Hardy seven times each, but better execution is needed all around.

Acklin caught just two of those seven passes for 24 yards, an uncharacteristic performance from the REDBLACKS top receiver. He’ll try to break out against a Stamps defence that surrendered 421 yards of net offence a week ago, 300 of which was through the air.

The receivers won’t be the only place head coach Bob Dyce will look for more offensive production, as the rushing duo of Jackson Bennett and Devonte Williams totalled 40 yards on the ground.

With Williams out with a hamstring ailment, it will be up to Jackson and De’Montre Tuggle to share the rushing load.

Moving the ball on the ground won’t come easy against the likes of linebacker Cameron Judge, Micah Awe and defensive lineman Julian Howsare.

Awe led all Stamps with 13 total tackles against the Lions.

While the offence sputtered, the REDBLACKS will look to build on a strong defensive performance, especially against the run.

Defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Michael Wakefield and Bryce Carter all recorded a sack last week and will apply pressure on the Stamps offensive line responsible for protecting quarterback Jake Maier.

But the pressure doesn’t stop there as linebacker Douglas Coleman II comes into the game with two sacks of his own and defensive back Cariel Brooks has one to his name.

Getting the offence back on the field quickly should help Arbuckle and his receivers get into a rhythm.

Maier will be looking for a rebound of his own after completing 56 per cent of his passes a week ago.

The offensive line, headed by D’Antne Demery, Sean McEwen and Ryan Sceviour, will need to do a better job giving him time to make plays after he was sacked three times.

With an aggressive REDBLACKS defence lurking, the Stamps offensive success begins up front.

Downfield the Stampeders may have found themselves another viable target to compliment Malik Henry, Reggie Begelton and Luther Hakunavanhu in Tre Odoms-Dukes.

After getting into four games in 2022, Odoms-Dukes led all receivers with 75 yards against the Lions. He also brought down the only passing touchdown.

Don’t expect Odoms-Dukes to rest on his laurels, however, as the Stamps look for a quicker start this week.

“I think it comes down to being detailed,” Odoms-Dukes told Stampeders.com.

“We have to start off faster and get into the playbook a little bit more. As receivers we have to get in and out of the huddle fast and play with our eyes because they do send pressure. We have to help the offensive line and Jake out, as well. I think it falls on us receivers playing a little bit faster and catching the ball when it comes to us.”

The more options for Maier, the better, as he tries to get back to his 2022 form in Week 2.

With running back Ka’Deem Carey missing practice earlier in the week with a toe injury and listed as out for Thursday’s game, more touches will go the way of Dedrick Mills who returns after being on the one game injured list.

Without Carey, pressure will certainly fall on Maier.

Arbuckle will be tested for the second week in a row when he looks downfield. Not only will he have to deal with defensive backs Jonathan Moxey and Tre Roberson, but Judge again has shown his knack for dropping back in coverage and making plays.

After watching tape on Ottawa, head coach Craig Dickenson knows his team will need to be ready from the kickoff.

“It was a physical, fast game,” Dickenson told stampeders.com about watching their upcoming opponent.

“They’ll be ready for us, home opener, we’re going to have to go in and play well. We have to look in the mirror. I hope the guys trust the process and show up ready to get better. It’s an accountability thing for players.”

The REDBLACKS will be looking to kickstart their offence and look for more of the same from their defence as they open up the home portion of their schedule.

The Stamps will need a quicker start than the one they received last week if they hope to quiet the home crowd.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

– With files from Stampeders.com