Ticats, Argos Injury Reports: Ambles, Muamba sit out Wed.

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Sunday at BMO Field.

Wide receivers Tim White (head) and D’haquille “Duke” Williams (shoulder) were limited in Tuesday’s session for the Ticats but practised fully on Wednesday.

The Argos were without six players for Wednesday’s practice, including linebacker Henoc Muamba (knee) and wide receiver Markeith Ambles (ankle).