Ticats, Argos Injury Reports: Ambles, Muamba sit out Wed.

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Sunday at BMO Field.
Wide receivers Tim White (head) and D’haquille “Duke” Williams (shoulder) were limited in Tuesday’s session for the Ticats but practised fully on Wednesday.
The Argos were without six players for Wednesday’s practice, including linebacker Henoc Muamba (knee) and wide receiver Markeith Ambles (ankle).
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Omar Bayless
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Vosean Joseph
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Kyle Saxelid
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Tyrone Riley
|OL
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|Tim White
|WR
|Head
|Limited
|Full
|D’haquille Williams
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Brandon Kemp
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Full
|Tre’ Crawford
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Full
|Myles Manalo
|FB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Full
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Markeith Ambles
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Josh Hagerty
|DB
|Hand
|Limited
|Dewayne Hendrix
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Henoc Muamba
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Tommy Nield
|DB
|Head
|DNP
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Shane Richards
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Knee
|Full