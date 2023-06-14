Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports June 14, 2023

Ticats, Argos Injury Reports: Ambles, Muamba sit out Wed.

argonauts.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Sunday at BMO Field.

Wide receivers Tim White (head) and D’haquille “Duke” Williams (shoulder) were limited in Tuesday’s session for the Ticats but practised fully on Wednesday.

The Argos were without six players for Wednesday’s practice, including linebacker Henoc Muamba (knee) and wide receiver Markeith Ambles (ankle).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Omar Bayless WR Shoulder DNP DNP
Vosean Joseph LB Shoulder DNP DNP
Kyle Saxelid OL Knee DNP DNP
Tyrone Riley OL Elbow DNP DNP
Tim White WR Head Limited Full
D’haquille Williams WR Shoulder Limited Full
Brandon Kemp OL Healthy Scratch Full Full
Tre’ Crawford DL Healthy Scratch Full Full
Myles Manalo FB Healthy Scratch Full Full

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Markeith Ambles WR Ankle DNP
Josh Hagerty DB Hand Limited
Dewayne Hendrix DL Ankle DNP
Henoc Muamba LB Knee DNP
Tommy Nield DB Head DNP
Robert Priester DB Ankle DNP
Shane Richards OL Ankle DNP
Trevon Tate OL Knee Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!