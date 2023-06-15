Begelton on securing first win of ’23: ‘It feels really good’

OTTAWA — Last week it was Tre Odoms-Dukes and this week, Jake Maier had a new favourite target: Reggie Begelton.

Begelton hauled in over 100 yards as the Calgary Stampeders defeated the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thursday night at TD Place for their first win of the 2023 campaign.

“Just opportunity and the guys out there blocking and doing what we all need to do,” Begelton told TSN’s Claire Hanna post-game when asked how he found success in the 26-15 victory.

“When we’re a unit, we could be really, really good. And I felt like we’re getting one step closer to being that one unit.”

Maier had a more productive outing this week than he did one week ago against the BC Lions, relying on Begelton and Malik Henry (five catches for 86 yards) through the air. The pivot completed 19 of 28 passes, while also throwing an interception and scoring a touchdown on the ground in his team’s win.

Running back Dedrick Mills, who started the game in place of an injured Ka’Deem Carey also got in on the action, rushing for 98 yards on 17 carries and scoring a major.

The win was the first of the young campaign for the Stamps, improving their record to 1-1. Though the win feels nice, Begelton admits his team still has things to work before their next matchup.

“It feels really good,” he said of the win. “I mean, you have to get the first one to start to getting going. We have a lot of work to do, though, and have some things to fix. But I have faith in his group, we will get there.”

Maier echoed his receiver’s sentiments about the win, while also adding how difficult it is to win on the road.

“All in all, this is a good win for us,” Maier told Hanna. “It’s hard to come on the road. It’s hard to win, especially, coming off (the loss) and bounce back (from) last week.”

Next up for the Stampeders is a home date with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night where they will look for their second win of the season and to improve their record to above .500.