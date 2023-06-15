Catch of the Day: 2023 Touchdown Atlantic sold out

TORONTO — For the second year in a row, the CFL is heading to the East Coast for Touchdown Atlantic, and once again, the region and fans from across Canada have shown their passion for the game by selling out the contest. In response, the league has expanded capacity in the Church Brewing Party Zone to welcome 1,000 additional fans.

“Unbelievable. We’re always in awe of the tremendous reception for Touchdown Atlantic,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“A sellout for a second straight year shows the appetite that the East Coast has for our great game. It is a definitive ‘yes’ from our incredible fans that the CFL has a home in the hearts of Haligonians and Atlantic Canadians across the region.”

The July 29 game between the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be played at Huskies Stadium on the campus of Saint Mary’s University in Halifax with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. AT. The Church Brewing Party Zone is located in the south endzone; standing room-only tickets in the unreserved general admission area are $40 plus tax and are available now via Ticketmaster.ca.

Prior to kickoff, fans attending the game are invited to kickstart the day’s festivities at the Touchdown Atlantic Tailgate Party from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. AT at Huskies Stadium. The afternoon event will feature live music, food trucks serving a variety of East Coast fare, and several partner activations for family-friendly fun.

The 2023 edition of the East Coast classic builds upon the tradition of Touchdown Atlantic and represents the second-ever regular season contest in Nova Scotia, following last season’s game in Wolfville. Saint Mary’s University and Huskies Stadium previously hosted a pre-season game in 2005. Moncton played host to Touchdown Atlantic in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2019.