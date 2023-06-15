Ticats sign American receiver Jon’Vea Johnson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, the team announced on Thursday.

Johnson, 27, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats (2023) and spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2022). Prior to that, the six-foot, 190-pound native of Gary, Indiana spent time in the National Football with the Dallas Cowboys (2019-2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), and Chicago Bears (2021).

Johnson played 51 games over four seasons at the University of Toledo (2015-2018) recording 120 receptions for a total of 2,186 yards and 24 touchdowns. His 24 career touchdown receptions ranks fourth all-time in Rockets history.

The football club also announced that National fullback Myles Manalo has been released and National defensive lineman Reece Martin has been placed on the suspended list.