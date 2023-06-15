Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Ticats sign American receiver Jon’Vea Johnson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, the team announced on Thursday.

Johnson, 27, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats (2023) and spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2022). Prior to that, the six-foot, 190-pound native of Gary, Indiana spent time in the National Football with the Dallas Cowboys (2019-2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), and Chicago Bears (2021).

RELATED
» Buy CFL Tickets: Week 2
» Ticats unveil plans for enhanced stadium for 110th Grey Cup
» Prediction Time: CFL.ca’s writers’ Week 2 picks
» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Johnson played 51 games over four seasons at the University of Toledo (2015-2018) recording 120 receptions for a total of 2,186 yards and 24 touchdowns. His 24 career touchdown receptions ranks fourth all-time in Rockets history.

The football club also announced that National fullback Myles Manalo has been released and National defensive lineman Reece Martin has been placed on the suspended list.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!