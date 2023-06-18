CFL Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: Can Hamilton spoil the Argos party?

CFL Pick ‘Em Presented by Old Dutch June 18, 2023
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts had to wait a little longer than the rest of the CFL to hit the field for the first time in 2023, as they had a Week 1 bye.
Now, with an early week of rest behind them, Toronto gets set to host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their season-opener on Sunday night.
It’ll be a celebration at BMO Field, with the championship banner being raised and the first 10,000 fans receiving replica championship rings upon entrance to the stadium. Hamilton will be looking to spoil the party, however, as they eye a win over their heated rivals.
Bo Levi Mitchell and co. are coming off a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 1, but they have plenty of positives to build on. The team scored on defence, defensive lineman Ted Laurent forced a fumble that was returned 62 yards to the house by Chris Edwards, and on special teams, Carthell Flowers-Lloyd blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone.
Chad Kelly is set to lead the charge in his first game as the Argos’ undisputed No. 1 guy as he and Toronto start their journey to repeating as Grey Cup Champions. Who will get the W?
Game Notes:
It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?