CFL Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: Can Hamilton spoil the Argos party?

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts had to wait a little longer than the rest of the CFL to hit the field for the first time in 2023, as they had a Week 1 bye.

Now, with an early week of rest behind them, Toronto gets set to host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their season-opener on Sunday night.

It’ll be a celebration at BMO Field, with the championship banner being raised and the first 10,000 fans receiving replica championship rings upon entrance to the stadium. Hamilton will be looking to spoil the party, however, as they eye a win over their heated rivals.

Bo Levi Mitchell and co. are coming off a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 1, but they have plenty of positives to build on. The team scored on defence, defensive lineman Ted Laurent forced a fumble that was returned 62 yards to the house by Chris Edwards, and on special teams, Carthell Flowers-Lloyd blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone.

Chad Kelly is set to lead the charge in his first game as the Argos’ undisputed No. 1 guy as he and Toronto start their journey to repeating as Grey Cup Champions. Who will get the W?

Game Notes:

On Sunday against Hamilton, the Argonauts will begin their 150 th year in Canadian Football.

year in Canadian Football. The reigning Grey Cup champions will raise their championship banner prior to the game.

Entering his third season as head coach, Ryan Dinwiddie owns a record of 20-12 (.625). He is 6-2 versus the Tiger-Cats, including an undefeated 4-0 at BMO Field.

The Argos are looking for a third straight division title – a feat they have only achieved twice in the past century (1982-84 and 1920-22).

Chad Kelly will be making his second career start.

CFL All-Star and 2022 league leader in interceptions, Jamal Peters, has returned to the team.

The Argonauts have a league-low six first-year players, including two QBs in Cameron Dukes and Bryan Scott.

Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence (663) passed Calvin Tiggle (662) to move into 12 th all-time in defensive tackles.

all-time in defensive tackles. In 13 starts against the Argonauts, Bo Levi Mitchell is 12-1 with a QB rating of 111.5 – his best mark against any opponent. He has 27 touchdown passes and only 8 interceptions vs. Toronto.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?

