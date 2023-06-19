Elks bring back American DB Marcus Lewis

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Marcus Lewis, the team announced Monday. ​

Lewis returns to the Elks after spending time with the Green and Gold during training camp before being released May 16.

The Washington, D.C., native played four games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021, recording nine total tackles. Last season Lewis appeared in six games for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, recording 13.5 tackles (11 solo, five assists).

Lewis played two seasons with the University of Maryland (2018-2019), racking up 44 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and one fumble recovery in 15 games for the Terrapins. Lewis played his freshman and sophomore years with Florida State before transferring for his junior year.

Additionally the Elks announced they have moved American defensive back Ed Gainey to the six-game injured list.