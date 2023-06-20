Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Talking Week 3

Week 2 of Blitz Picks was as average as can get with a 5-5 mark, leaving us 11-9 in the early going.

With Week 3 upon us, perhaps it can be the charm to snap us out of our initial doldrums.

1) How many teams will remain undefeated after Week 3? One, two or three?

Let’s go with three. The winner of Thursday’s BC-Winnipeg collision will be 3-0. Fresh off an open week, a more consistent Montreal offence should be enough to keep Hamilton winless while improving to 2-0 and considering the combination of Edmonton’s offensive issues and the pesky fact about their struggles at The Brick, there’s every reason to believe Toronto is going 2-0 after Sunday evening.

2) Will Vernon Adams or Zach Collaros have more passing yards in Week 3?

This feels like asking a parent who’s their favorite child. Well, since we have to choose one, we will go with Adams ($15,000), who will get elusive receiver Lucky Whitehead ($12,500) back in the lineup after he missed the Week 2 win over the Elks with a hamstring injury. The Bombers defence will have put a lot of focus on RB Taquan Mizzell ($11,000), which should provide Adams with favorable matchups to get Whitehead, Jevon Cottoy ($10,800) and Alexander Hollins ($11,000) involved. All-Star receiver Dominique Rhymes ($15,000) missed Monday’s practice (foot), yet there’s every reason to believe he’ll be suited up for this early season showdown for West supremacy.

3) Will BC and Winnipeg combine for more than 59.5 points this week?

Yes. This will not be a defensive struggle, especially with the level of talent both offences possess. Overlooked by the Bombers’ proficiency for scoring is a defence that was touched up for 459 yards in last week’s win over the Roughriders, who averaged 7.9 yards per play. We have yet to see the BC offence at its optimal best, and in a game in which the Lions want to prove themselves as legit West Division contenders, expect them to score much more than the one major they managed in Week 2.

4) Will William Stanback rush for more or less than 60.5 yards against Hamilton this week?

A very strong yes. Stanback ($12,300) was held to just 42 yards on 16 carries in Week 1 but comes off the open week fresh and ready to run against a Tiger-Cats run defence that has allowed 256 rushing yards in the first two games. Count on Stanback to get considerable usage from fantasy users this week.

5) Will the Tiger-Cats score more or less than 2.5 touchdowns against Montreal this week?

Right now, all signs point to less. Starting pivot Bo Levi Mitchell’s ($10,100) suffered a lower body injury in Sunday’s loss to the Argonauts and Matthew Shiltz ($7,300) is getting the start. Combined, the two have thrown five interceptions with just two touchdowns in the first two games. Regardless of who starts, Hamilton will need much improved QB play to keep defences from committing to stopping RB James Butler ($15,000) and to also avoid falling to 0-3.

6) Will Trevor Harris have more or less than 250.5 passing yards this week?

That’s a yes. Harris ($14,100) may have found a new favorite target in Shawn Bane Jr. ($10,000) along with unearthing the potential in Tevin Jones ($9,600) and Samuel Emilus ($7,100). The trio combined for 321 of Harris’ 405 passing yards in the Week 2 loss to the Blue Bombers, with Emilus catching all three of Harris’ touchdown passes. With RB Jamal Morrow ($12,000) off to a slow start, Saskatchewan will rely on the right arm of the savvy vet to keep pace against the Stampeders.

7) Will the Stampeders rush for more or less than 80.5 yards against the Roughriders this week?

Yes. Even with Ka’Deem Carey on the 6-game Injured List, the Stamps ground game got 102 yards and a touchdown from Dedrick Mills ($10,500) in the win over the REDBLACKS. Mills should still get the bulk of the carries and should thrive against a Saskatchewan run defence that yielded 107 yards and four majors in last week’s loss to Winnipeg.

8) Will Chad Kelly have more rushing touchdowns than passing touchdowns this week against Edmonton?

Expect the Argos to be more pass friendly this week, so let’s lean toward no. Kelly ($12,300) scored three rushing touchdowns in Toronto’s season opening win over Hamilton while attempting just 23 passes. The Argos showed their ball control side offensively in Week 2, so there’s a good chance we will see Kelly get his receiving corps more active on Sunday evening.

9) Will QB Tre Ford see the field this week for Edmonton?

Yes. With the way Taylor Cornelius ($12,000) is struggling early and with the prospects of an 0-3 start and another home loss looming over the Elks, don’t count on Cornelius having too much time if he comes out of the game sputtering. Remember: The Elks thought Ford ($5,000) was their QB of the future prior to his injury early last season that opened the way for Cornelius to become the starter and earn a contract extension.

10) Will a player catch for more than 149 yards this week?

Yes. The Lions-Blue Bombers matchup on Thursday night could answer this question early, and if Trevor Harris picks up where he left off in Week 2, the Roughriders receiving corps could also be a good source for someone to rack up the yardage.