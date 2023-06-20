CFL Honour Roll, Week 2: Collaros, Howsare, Bombers O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Zach Collaros, Julian Howsare and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 2 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 2: OFFENCE

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 45 – SSK 27

PFF Player Grade: 90.8

23-for-31 (74.2 per cent) passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns

Three rushes for 17 yards and one major

127.5 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 2: DEFENCE

DL | Julian Howsare | Calgary Stampeders | CGY 26 – OTT 15

PFF Player Grade: 90.6

One defensive tackle and one tackle for a loss

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 2: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 45 – SSK 27

PFF Player Grade: 82.9

Top-3 performers: Chris Kolankowski | 71.7 Jermarcus Hardrick | 69.0 Geoff Gray | 63.5



