Fantasy Projections: Ranking Week 3

The top of the Week 3 CFL fantasy football rankings has little surprise considering how efficient the Winnipeg Blue Bombers offence has been the first two weeks of the season.

The other side of the coin will also show a dearth of Elks and Ticats as the lack of scoring from both teams has greatly impacted their playmakers.

Quarterbacks

1. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (17.2 Projected Fantasy Points): The one sure play this week, Collaros will maintain his 26.6 FP per game rate in what should be a Thursday evening filled with offensive fireworks against the Lions.

2. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $15,000 Salary (6.5): We have yet to see the Lions offence near its apex, and in a game where BC must show themselves as legit contenders to the West Division throne, look for Adams to go beyond the 20.3 FP he’s averaged in the early going.

3. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $12,300 Salary (12.5): Kelly is a ridiculous value play who’s coming off a 28.8 FP performance in his debut as the Argos’ starting pivot. Don’t be shocked if he delivers majors with both his arm and legs against a reeling Elks defence.

4. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $14,100 Salary (16.3): Oh, there’s still plenty left in Harris’ arm after he delivered 405 passing yards and 30.3 FP in the Week 2 loss to Winnipeg. Make sure the air raid warning sirens are working at McMahon on Saturday evening.

5. Jake Maier, Calgary, $14,300 Salary (12.1): Maier reminded us he can whip the ball downfield with anyone in the league (10.1 yards per attempt in Week 2). He’s going to need a repeat to keep pace with the Roughriders in what should be a track meet on Saturday.

Running Backs

1. James Butler, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (16.4): See James run. See James catch. See James put the Ticats offence on his back and keep them in the game against the Alouettes.

2. William Stanback, Montreal $12,300 Salary (9.5): No way Stanback finishes with 42 rushing yards against a Hamilton run defence that has been mauled thus far, not unless the number 1 is in front of it.

3. Taquan Mizzell, BC, $11,000 Salary (4.5): He’s legit, folks. Mizzell has averaged 104.5 total yards per game and the only reason his 13.9 FP average isn’t higher is because he has yet to find the end zone. Need a good prop bet this week? Bank on Mizzell scoring his first CFL major.

4. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $10,500 Salary (12.4): Mills might be turning the injured Ka’Deem Carey into Calgary’s version of Wally Pipp (kids, Wally Pipp was…oh, just look it up) after rushing for 102 yards and a major in his 2023 debut. Feel confident in knowing the Stamps will give him 15-18 touches again.

5. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (10.6): The one fault with Oliveira is that he has pivots who take away his scoring opportunities near the goal line. However, we feel Oliveira could have a big role in the Bombers passing game this week, so keep that in mind.

6. Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan, $10,200 Salary (12.3): It feels almost criminal that Morrow has just one reception in the early going. Few backs in the league can create magic the way Morrow does when he catches the ball in the open field. Hopefully, that’s an oversight that will be changed.

7. Kevin Brown, Edmonton, $12,900 Salary (12.1): Elks fans are having a hard time seeing what Brown can do for them (and your fantasy hopes) when the offence is stuck in the mire of 2-and-out.

8. A.J. Ouellette, Toronto $9,800 Salary (10.0): Ever the dependable workhorse, Ouellette’s opportunities to greatly improve his fantasy numbers are limited when he has one of the best dual threat pivots and a future Hall of Fame sledgehammer knocking him down the pecking order near the goal line.

Receivers

1. Dominique Rhymes, BC, $15,000 Salary (17.0): Although he missed Monday’s practice, Rhymes should be available on Thursday to continue torching the Blue Bombers in the manner he did so last season.

2. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (16.8): Like Rhymes, Schoen was a no show at Monday’s practice yet he’s expected to show up for Thursday’s potential scoring festival. If he’s out, have no fears in placing Nic Demski in this slot.

3. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $14,200 Salary (13.4): Begelton of old showed up last week with 22.1 FP. With the Stampeders expected to be more of a passing team without Ka’Deem Carey, look for Begelton to assert himself as a consistent fantasy option.

4. Shawn Bane Jr., Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (4.7): His rapport with Trevor Harris is real. The modest projection will continue to look foolish as Bane’s fantasy salary keeps climbing with an impressive outing against his former Stampeders teammates.

5. Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Toronto, $12,100 Salary (10.7): The Argos didn’t need Gittens too much in the opener, but expect for him to get double digit targets against a shaky Elks defence.

6. Austin Mack, Montreal, $4,900 Salary (2.6): Too early to be determined, yet Mack’s Week 1 performance is strong indication he’s the go-to receiver the Als have needed since losing Eugene Lewis. He is a very strong value play this week.

7. Tim White, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (15.2): The state of the Tiger-Cats QB situation won’t be resolved until we see the Week 3 depth chart on Thursday. Either way, the Ticats’ early offensive woes make White more of a boom/bust play. Have faith, though. We’ll see him in his All-Star form soon.

8. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary (14.4): Honestly, we could write the same thing about Lewis that we mentioned about White. The Elks certainly have the receivers to light up defences, but until they find consistency at pivot, Lewis’ value is going to be dented.

9. Tevin Jones, Saskatchewan, $9,600 Salary (9.2): Along with Bane and Samuel Emilus, Jones has helped erase any concerns about the Roughriders receiving corps. There are more than enough targets to keep Jones’ fantasy value (and salary) rising.

10. Lucky Whitehead, BC, $12,500 Salary (8.5): Count on the Lions getting Whitehead involved early in Thursday’s showdown against the Blue Bombers. Fresh off the 1-game Injured List, Whitehead will rebound from the modest 4.6 FP he delivered in Week 1.

11. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (14.2): As mentioned earlier, Demski becomes a top 3 receiver if Dalton Schoen is unavailable. Either way, Demski should be within range of his current 16.9 FP per game. Keep in mind that Demski tends to deliver huge on Thursday nights.

12. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $9,500 Salary (8.0): The more you look at Coxie’s Week 2 performance, the more you begin to feel the Argos might have found a potential East Division All-Star to team up with Kurleigh Gittens, Jr.

Defences

1.Toronto, $9,100 Salary (7.7): Facing a struggling Edmonton offence is a recipe for solid production from the Argos D. This should be the unit to anchor on this week.

2.Montreal, $10,900 Salary (7.3): Whoever starts at QB for Hamilton has a long evening ahead of them against an Alouettes defence that tallied 11 FP in the Week 1 win over the REDBLACKS.

3.Calgary, $10,600 Salary (8.6): Even if this becomes a high scoring affair, the Stampeders are always a threat to score a defensive major.