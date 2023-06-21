Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 21, 2023

Argos, Elks Injury Reports: Arceneaux misses Wed. practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Argos opened their practice week without defensive back Robert Priester (ankle), while wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hamstring) and offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (ankle) were limited.

In Edmonton, the Elks were without wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (knee) and defensive back Ed Gainey (chest) on Wednesday. Gainey has been moved to the six-game injured list by the team.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Sam Acheampong DL Healthy Scratch Full
Darius Ciraco OL Ankle Limited
Kurleigh Gittens Jr. WR Hamstring Limited
Dewayne Hendrix DL Ankle Full
Jamal Peters DB Healthy Scratch Full
Robert Priester DB Ankle DNP
Trevon Tate OL Knee Full

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Emmanuel Arceneaux WR Knee DNP
Cole Nelson OL Healthy Scratch Full
Jarret Doege QB Healthy Scratch Full
Ed Gainey DB Chest DNP
Martez Ivey OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

