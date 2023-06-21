Argos, Elks Injury Reports: Arceneaux misses Wed. practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Argos opened their practice week without defensive back Robert Priester (ankle), while wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hamstring) and offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (ankle) were limited.

In Edmonton, the Elks were without wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (knee) and defensive back Ed Gainey (chest) on Wednesday. Gainey has been moved to the six-game injured list by the team.