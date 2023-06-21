CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 3

TORONTO — Week 3 is on the horizon with four matchups that are must-see TV.

Things start in Winnipeg as the Blue Bombers welcome the BC Lions to town for a battle of two unbeaten West Division foes. The 2022 Western Final rematch should be an exciting affair as it boasts the top two quarterbacks in the league in passing yardage – Zach Collaros sits at 647 yards and Vernon Adams Jr. is right behind with 624. IG Field is known to be a difficult place to play but the Lions will be up for the challenge, despite missing their leading receiver, Dominique Rhymes, in the contest.

The Friday Night lights will shine on Tim Hortons Field as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Montreal Alouettes. Matthew Shiltz will get the start for the Ticats after Bo Levi Mitchell was injured last weekend in Toronto. Can Cody Fajardo and co. keep the Ticats out of the win column and improve to 2-0 themselves? Or will the Tiger-Cats rally behind their backup quarterback to get the victory?

Things then head to Calgary as the Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders meet at McMahon Stadium. Reggie Begelton was Jake Maier’s favourite target last week and he’ll look to do much of the same as the Stampeders eye win number two on the season. Trevor Harris and co. will look to bounce back from a 45-27 loss to the Bombers last weekend with a win on the road.

And finally, the final game of the week is in Edmonton as the Elks take on the Toronto Argonauts. After failing to score a single point last week, Chris Jones’ group will be determined to get on the scoresheet and will have a challenge ahead of them against a stout Toronto defence. Chad Kelly led the way for the Argos last week with three rushing touchdowns, but can he do it again?

» Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET: BC at Winnipeg

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Montreal at Hamilton

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Calgary

» Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Toronto at Edmonton

HEADED STRAIGHT TO THE TOP

Week 3 opens with a rematch of last year’s Western Final with the BC Lions visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bomber.

The winner will have a record of 3-0 and become the last undefeated team in the West.

For the first time ever, Winnipeg has scored 40+ points in its first two games of the season.

BC leads the CFL having only allowed 7.5 points per game.

The game features: The two highest scoring offences. The Top-2 passing leaders (BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. and Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros are averaging 300+ passing yards this season). The Top-2 rushers (BC’s Taquan Mizzell Sr. and Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira). The Top-2 in net offence.



MANY HAPPY RETURNS

Winnipeg’s Janarion Grant broke six tackles en route to a 92-yard punt return touchdown in Week 2.

It was Grant’s eighth career regular season kick-return touchdown (7 punt return, 1 kickoff return) and his tenth overall including the postseason (2 punt return).

Grant holds the Blue Bombers’ regular season punt return TD record and he is tied for seventh all-time with Brandon Banks.

Grant leads the CFL with 330 combined yards (scrimmage and kick returns) this season.

Grant’s regular season kick return TDs: (Year | Yardage and Type | Opponent) 2023 | 92-yard punt return | Saskatchewan 2022 | 97-yard kickoff return | BC 2022 | 94-yard punt return | BC 2022 | 57-yard punt return | Montreal 2021 | 63-yard punt return | BC 2019 | 72-yard punt return | Saskatchewan 2019 | 83-yards punt return | Calgary ​ 2019 | 76 yards punt return | Calgary



QUICK SLANTS: