CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Fajardo flying under the radar?

Week 3 promises an intriguing crop of sleepers, and we won’t have to wait long to discover how those gambles pay off. With BC’s All-Star receiver Dominique Rhymes and Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira doubtful for Thursday evening’s showdown, the opportunity for someone to step into a featured role will happen.

Just who will it be? Stick around and find out.

Quarterbacks

Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $14,000 Salary (at Hamilton, Friday)

Fajardo put up a modest 17.5 fantasy points in the Als’ Week 1 win over the REDBLACKS, but there is plenty of room for growth. Montreal faces a Hamilton defence that has allowed 75 points thus far while allowing 283.5 yards per game in the air. Of course, RB William Stanback ($12,300) will be the focal point of the offence, yet keep in mind that Fajardo threw for 261 yards and accounted for Montreal’s sole major in Week 1. He’s projected at 13.5 FP this week, and even if he duplicates his Week 1 numbers, it’s above expectations. However, we see Fajardo more in the low 20s in fantasy production, so if you’re feeling like rolling the dice at pivot, Fajardo is a sleeper worth playing.

Matthew Shiltz, Hamilton, $7,300 Salary (vs. Montreal, Friday)

With Bo Levi Mitchell ($10,100) out for the Ticats’ home opener, the focus turns to Shiltz. The former Alouette replaced the injured Mitchell in Week 2 and offered some life to a struggling Hamilton offence, completing 13 of his 14 attempts for 115 yards and a touchdown. If you with the mindset that Hamilton will be forced to play catchup, banking on Shiltz is a risky gamble that could pay off considering he has two top end pass catchers in Tim White ($15,000) and Duke Williams ($12,900) along with the ever-versatile James Butler ($15,000) able to contribute out of the backfield. Shiltz is projected for just 2.6 FP, yet we wouldn’t be surprised if he steps up and delivers against his former teammates.

Running Backs

Johnny Augustine, Winnipeg, $5,200 Salary (vs. BC, Thursday)

If Oliveira finds himself on the Injured List, then Augustine presents a strong value play. The veteran backup has a career 5.8 yards per carry and rushed for 290 yards during the 2022 campaign. There’s no reason not to think he won’t exceed his expected 2.6 FP as he should be in line to get between 10-14 touches in what should be a high scoring affair. If he’s atop the depth chart, consider investing in Augustine.

Andrew Harris, Toronto, $9,000 Salary (at Edmonton, Sunday)

Harris had limited action in Week 1, finishing with just four carries for 28 yards, yet one of those totes resulted in a 10-yard touchdown, the 50th rushing major of his stellar career. A.J. Ouellette ($9,800) will be the lead back for the Argos, but — as we suggested last week — Harris appears to be in line to receive the bulk of the carries near the goal line. He’s an interesting option against an Edmonton defence that has struggled against the run in their two losses, so keep Harris in mind if you’re hunting for touchdown opportunities.

Receivers

Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $7,100 Salary (at Calgary, Saturday)

Emilus had the game of his brief career in Week 2, catching seven passes for 78 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Blue Bombers, finishing with 32.8 fantasy points. Don’t gamble on Emilus on the hopes he can find the end zone with similar frequency but do be willing to play him on the hunch that the Roughriders will spread the ball around. Although Shawn Bane, Jr. ($10,000) and Tevin Jones ($9,600) both crossed 100 yards last week, QB Trevor Harris ($14,100) has yet to make someone his legit go-to. Emilus is in play for that honour, and is worthy of fantasy consideration, especially when you consider his very modest 8.6 projected points.

Jevon Cottoy, BC, $10,800 Salary (at Winnipeg, Thursday)

With Dominique Rhymes out and Keon Hatcher ($9,900) still on the six-game IL, Cottoy is presented with an opportunity to score more than the 6.7 FP he is projected to have. Vernon Adams, Jr. ($15,000) is going to throw the ball lots on Thursday, and although a returning Lucky Whitehead will help matters, Cottoy will be called upon to stretch the Blue Bombers defence. Cottoy has never recorded a 100-yard game in his CFL career, but Thursday feels like a night where he could have a career performance.