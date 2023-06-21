Ticats activate OL Chris Van Zeyl, sign WR Carlose Carriere

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that they have signed American receiver Carlos Carriere. The team has also activated offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl from the six-game injured list.

RELATED

» Make Your Picks for Week 3 Now!

» Buy tickets for the Ticats’ home opener on Friday

» Ticats unveil plans for enhanced stadium for 110th Grey Cup

» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Carriere most recently spent time with the NFL’s New York Giants (2023) after receiving an invite to the club’s rookie camp. The six-foot-five, 200-pound native of Alpharetta, GA began his collegiate career at the University of Maryland where he played 31 games over four seasons (2018-2021), registering 38 receptions for 480 yards and six touchdowns before transferring to Central Michigan University. Carriere played 11 games in his lone season with the Chippewas, registering 45 receptions for 520 yards and two touchdowns.

Van Zeyl, 39, suited up in just six games last season. The three-time CFL All-Star and seven-time East Division All-Star was named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2019. His return should help bolster a Ticats’ offensive line that has allowed five sacks through its two games this season.