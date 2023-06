TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced on Wednesday that two players have been fined following Week 2 action.

Ottawa REDBLACKS linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. has been fined for punching Calgary Stampeders linebacker Charlie Moore.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill has been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Shea Patterson.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.