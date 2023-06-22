CFL Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: The battle of high-flying offences

CFL Pick ‘Em Presented by Old Dutch June 22, 2023
WINNIPEG — If you’re looking for offence, you’re going to want to tune into the first game of Week 3 in the CFL.
The league’s two highest-scoring offences will be going head-to-head on Thursday night as each try to remain the final undefeated team in the West Division.
Zach Collaros and his Blue Bombers hope to keep their point frenzy alive (they’ve scored 40+ in both games to start the season) but after holding the Elks to a score of zero last week, the Lions defence will hope that trend ends.
The Bombers lead the league in offensive touchdowns (nine), while BC is right behind with four. The teams are neck and neck in net offence, with Winnipeg sitting at No.1 with 437 yards per game while the Lions are at 426.
It’ll also be a battle of the top two pivots in the Canadian Football League. Collaros leads the league in passing yards (647) and Vernon Adams Jr. is just behind with 624. Collaros also leads the CFL in touchdowns thrown (five) and has yet to toss an interception, while VA has the highest completion percentage (74.6).
The league’s top rusher will also be featured in this game, as Taquan Mizzell Sr. (174 yards) continues to assert his dominance on the ground for the Leos. Brady Oliveira, the second-leading rusher, was listed as doubtful for the contest on the team’s injury report. Lions leading receiver Dominique Rhymes will miss the contest but the team will welcome back Lucky Whitehead into the lineup.
Who stays undefeated and who takes their first L of the season?
Game Notes:
It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?