‘Three phases’ spark dominant Als win over Ticats

HAMILTON — For quarterback Cody Fajardo, it is clear everything on his team works in three phases.

The Montreal Alouettes’ offence, defence and special teams all played their role to secure a victory in a 38-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The dominant performance included a punt return for a touchdown, a defensive pick-six and offensively, rookie receiver Austin Mack recording his first CFL touchdown on a two-touchdown night.

Defensive back Kabion Ento led the Als with nine solo tackles and 11 tackles for loss as the Als held the Ticats from scoring any touchdowns in the game, keeping their scoring to field goals.

“Worthy gave us a huge spark with that return, and then on offence we finished scoring in the red zone,” Fajardo told TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde. “Defence, we had a huge pick-six and did a great job all night trying to keep them out of the end zone and holding them to field goals.”

The Alouettes have started their season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, achieving the feat for the first time in over a decade.

Spoiling the Ticats home opener, the Als showed that every area of their game had strength in the win.

“I was just so proud, this was a full team effort,” said Fajardo.

The Fajardo and Mack connection from Week 1 was apparent against Hamilton, and looks to carry over into the rest of the season.

“He earns his catches and he earns his yards after catch, so anytime as a quarterback you throw him a six-yard route and he takes it 60, you’re gonna keep throwing to him a little bit more.”

Heading home after the win, the Alouettes will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 1 in Week 4.

Hamilton moves to Week 5 still looking for their first win, getting another chance to win at home against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on July 8 after a bye week.