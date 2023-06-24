Riders prevail in OT against Stamps

CALGARY — The Saskatchewan Roughriders came away with a 29-26 overtime victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night, capping a thrilling game from McMahon Stadium.

Rene Parades kicked a 53-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game and force overtime. The two teams traded field goals in the extra frame, then went ahead on a Brett Lauther 20-yard field goal, before Nic Marshall intercepted Jake Maier in the end zone on the next drive to seal the Riders’ victory.

Jamal Morrow had an excellent game on the ground, finishing with 22 carries and 133 yards rushing.

Trevor Harris finished 20-30 for 273 yards and a touchdown.

Maier finished 18-35 for 288 yards and a touchdown but threw three interceptions.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: SSK | CGY

» Box Score: Riders, Stamps by the numbers

» Through the Lens: Riders at Stamps

» Watch: Nic Marshall calls game with huge interception in OT

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Parades put the Stamps in front on their first drive, nailing a 47-yard field goal to give the Stamps the early three point lead, 2:14 into the game.

Harris was taken down by Derek Wiggan on the Riders’ first snap of the game. It was the veteran defender’s first sack of the 2023 season.

Morrow fumbled the ball on the Riders’ second possession, but after a review it was determined his knee was down before the ball came out. Harris also fumbled the ball later in the drive, but after it bounced around on the field between both teams, Jake Wieneke recovered the loose rock.

Lauther tied the game late in the first quarter with an 18-yard field goal of his own, but Parades put the Stamps ahead again at 3:16 of the second quarter with a 46-yard field goal.

The Riders were keeping the ball on the ground in the first half, with Morrow amassing 87 yards rushing by the break.

Mario Alford showed his speed on a Riders’ punt return, getting tripped up close to midfield before he could pull away from the Stamps defenders.

Calgary got to Harris three times in the first half, with Wiggan, Mike Rose and James Vaughters each recording a sack.

Former Rider Cameron Judge picked off Harris early in the third quarter, but the Stamps gave it right back on the ensuing drive when Rolan Milligan Jr. picked off Maier and took it 56 yards to the one-yard line. Shea Patterson would punch it in from there on a short yardage play to put the Riders up by three.

The Stamps finally found the end zone in the third quarter when Maier connected with Malik Henry for a 52-yard touchdown, putting them in front 13-9.

The Riders punted the ball 90 yards through the end zone late in the third quarter, which would cut their deficit to just three, making it a 13-10 game.

Marshall almost came away with an interception late in the third quarter, but couldn’t get both hands on the ball.

The Riders retook the lead on the final play of the third quarter after Harris connected with Tevin Jones for a touchdown, giving the Riders a 17-13 lead after Lauther added the extra point.

Calgary looked to take the lead, but a Maier touchdown pass attempt to Cole Tucker was bobbled and picked up by Larry Dean in the end zone after the ball was kicked up accidentally by his teammate, C.J. Reavis.

On the ensuing drive, the Riders extended their lead after a 60-yard play by Shawn Bane Jr. brought the Green and White to the one-yard line. From there, Patterson took it in for his second touchdown of the game, giving the Riders a 23-13 lead. Morrow added a six-yard run on the same drive that put him at 100 yards rushing in the game. The Riders attempted a two-point conversion but didn’t score.

With around five minutes to go in the game, Maier ran the ball in himself for the touchdown, with Paredes’ convert making it a three-point game. Paredes strode back onto the field with 11 seconds left in regulation and drilled the clutch field goal, setting the stage for the Riders’ dramatic overtime win.

With the win, Riders’ head coach Craig Dickenson is now 2-6 all-time as a head coach against his brother, Dave, the Stamps’ head coach and general manager.

Albert Awachie, Frankie Hickson, Juwan Brescacin, DeMarcus Christmas, Rodney Clemons and Jayden Dalke all sat this game out for the Riders due to injury.

Calgary’s leading receiver Reggie Begelton also sat this game out after suffering a rib injury in last week’s game against the REDBLACKS. He’s been moved to the six-game injured list.

The Stamps and the Riders both head into a bye week, as Week 4 of the CFL season features just three games. The Riders will host the Edmonton Elks on Thurs. July 6, while the Stamps will travel to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers on Fri. July 7.