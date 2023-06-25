Roughriders cherish rare win against Stamps

CALGARY — Jamal Morrow rushed for 133 yards and Nic Marshall had the game-winning interception in overtime to give the Saskatchewan Roughriders a rare win over the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.

This was just the Riders’ second win against the Stamps in their last eight meetings. They have lost the last three season series against Calgary, dating back to 2019.

It was a back-and-forth all game long, with the Riders up by 10 at one point in the fourth quarter before Calgary stormed back and tied the game late on a Rene Parades 53-yard field goal.

Morrow had 87 yards rushing in the first half and was happy that his team was able to squeak out a rare victory against their West Division rivals.

“That’s the CFL at its best, going back and forth,” he told TSN’s Brit Dort after the game. “Like I said at halftime, if we keep grinding, we’ll come out victorious.”

Trevor Harris had another good game at pivot for the Green and White, completing 20 of 30 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown after throwing for a league-best 413 yards in the Riders’ Week 2 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Third-string quarterback Shea Patterson added two rushing touchdowns himself after capitalizing on short-yardage plays.

Harris echoed Morrow’s sentiment on the back-and-forth nature of the game.

“I feel like we could have won that game about three separate times in regulation, but that’s CFL football at its finest,” he said to Dort post-game.

Marshall was all over the ball on defence in this one, almost coming up with a couple of interceptions earlier in the game before getting the big one against Jake Maier in overtime.

“Amazing stuff,” said Harris. “Great team football today.”

The Riders head into a bye week and will next play again July 6 at home against the Edmonton Elks.