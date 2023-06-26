Start vs. Sit: New stars emerging in Week 4

An early warm and safe Canada Day to all as Week 4 of CFL fantasy play offers just three games on the slate (Happy Open Week to the Roughriders, Stampeders and Tiger-Cats).

However, just because we’re one game light doesn’t mean the Week 4 edition of Start/Sit eases up.

Edmonton (0-3-0) at Ottawa (0-2-0), Friday, 7:30pm (Eastern)

Start: Eugene Lewis, WR, Elks, $15,000 Salary

The Elks did not pay Lewis to become an afterthought in the offence. Since his 25.8 FP debut in Week 1, Edmonton’s big free agent signing has a combined 11.2 FP in the past two games, catching a total of six passes for 52 yards on nine targets. All signs point toward Jarret Doege ($6,900) getting the start at pivot from the struggling Elks with a mandate of “Get the Ball to No. 87 in Heavy Doses” atop the game plan. The REDBLACKS allowed 296.5 passing yards per game in their first two outings, so count on Doege getting Lewis involved early and often in what could be a high-scoring affair between two teams in desperate need of a jump start.

Sit: Kevin Brown, RB, Elks, $14,000 Salary

Brown scored his first CFL major in Sunday’s loss to Toronto. However, his milestone moment was offset by the fact he only managed seven touches beyond his TD reception. We’ve seen what Brown is capable of doing for the Elks and fantasy users, but if he’s not getting a high volume of touches, his value is extremely limited. Another reason to avoid Brown this week: Ottawa’s run defence allows only 3.9 yards per carry. Better opportunities lie ahead for Brown, yet Friday is not the time to have him in your lineup.

Winnipeg (2-1-0) at Montreal (2-0-0), Saturday, 7:00pm

Start: Austin Mack, WR, Alouettes, $4,900 Salary

Yes, it’s way too early but Mack is looking like a breakout receiver. After putting up 16 FP in Week 1, Mack topped that with 25.1 fantasy points in Week 3, easily clearing the 8.6 FP projection we had for him. Mack caught five passes for 81 yards and pulled in both of Cody Fajardo’s ($15,000) touchdown passes in the win over Ottawa. Fajardo averaged 11.2 yards per pass in Week 3, and that aggressive downfield mindset will be a challenge for a Blue Bombers defence (more on them in a sec) that has been picked apart by Trevor Harris ($15,000) and Vernon Adams Jr. ($15,000) the past two weeks. If the Als continue to strike downfield effectively, feel confident knowing Mack will be heavily involved.

Sit: Winnipeg Defence, $10,100 Salary

If fantasy points were temperatures, then the Blue Bombers’ production the past two games would signal the arrival of a cold front. Winnipeg has gone from 12 FP in Week 1 to 3 FP in Week 2 and 2 FP in Week 3 with the pass defence the main culprit behind the sudden chill in fantasy value. The Bombers have allowed 642 passing yards and five passing majors the past two games without recording an interception and must now face an Alouettes offence that has yet to completely unleash their biggest weapon in RB William Stanback ($13,200). Defensive choices are limited in Week 4, but the Bombers are one fantasy users should avoid.

BC (3-0-0) at Toronto (2-0-0), Monday, 7:00pm

Start: Alexander Hollins, WR, Lions, $12,800 Salary

The 4.7 per cent of fantasy users who had Hollins in their Week 3 lineup were rewarded with 22.3 FP (44.6 if you named him as captain) in a display that showed the BC passing game can thrive without Dominique Rhymes ($15,000) for a week. Even if the Lions get their All-Star receiver back on Monday, Hollins has clearly established himself as no worse than WR2 in Vancouver, having caught 19 passes for 214 yards and a major in the early going. He’s averaging a solid 15.5 FP per game thus far with the opportunity to offer even more production against an Argos defence that has caused havoc in opposing backfields to open the season.

Sit: Argos Receivers

This advisory has nothing to do with the skills of Toronto’s receivers. Instead, it has everything to do with just how darn good the Argos are at controlling the ball. QB Chad Kelly ($14,000) has attempted just 23 passes in each of his first two games, and when a pivot isn’t firing the ball all over the field, it tends to have a negative effect on fantasy users who are counting on said pivot to do so. Kelly averaged 11.5 yards per pass in Sunday’s win over Edmonton yet completed just 13 passes spread across seven different receivers. Toronto rushed for 190 yards in Week 2, and if they continue to average over five yards per carry and 37.5 points per game, then, as it’s said, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.