Fantasy Projections: Getting you set for Week 4

Week 4 marks the first three-game slate of the season, so our CFL Fantasy positional rankings will be modified (gotta make room for sleepers, right?). This week will also see some turbulence at pivot, while running back and receiver rankings will also be altered.

Quarterbacks

1. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $15,000 Salary (16.5 Projected Fantasy Points): Fajardo leads the league in completion percentage (73.3 per cent) and sports a blistering 12.3 yards per attempt. Those numbers spell unwelcome news for a Bombers’ pass defence that has allowed a CFL-high six passing majors and five completions of better than 30 yards.

2. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $15,000 Salary (15.3): A third 300-yard game is a strong possibility for Adams, as he squares off against a Toronto D that’s allowed 288.5 yards per game and a league-high 77.6 per cent completion rate. Oh yeah: Adams is running again, which enhances his fantasy value.

3. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (16.5): Not a chance that Collaros records another 5 FP outing. The Bombers will be out to prove last Thursday’s loss to BC was nothing more than your ordinary rough day at the office, but do face an Alouettes’ pass D that’s given up a league-low 53.7 per cent completion rate.

4. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $14,000 Salary (13.6): The Argos have not thrown the ball much in the early going as Kelly’s 46 attempts are eighth in the league. BC’s aggressive defence could present us our first opportunity to see just how well Kelly handles a high volume of attempts.

Running Backs

1. A.J. Ouellette, Toronto, $11,000 Salary (13.4): Don’t select Ouellette with the expectation of getting another three-TD performance from him but do select Ouellette for the reality that BC gives up a league-worst 5.3 yards per carry. If the Argos give Ouellette 15-17 touches, his bruising style will pay off late in the game.

2. De’Montre Tuggle, Ottawa, $4,600 Salary (2.3): Devonte Williams ($10,500) missed Monday’s practice, perhaps opening the door for Tuggle to feast on Edmonton’s porous run defence. The Elks have allowed 149.3 rushing yards per game and if Tuggle is indeed atop the REDBLACKS’ depth chart on Thursday, plug him into the lineup as a potentially massive value play.

3. William Stanback, Montreal, $13,200 Salary (10.4): We have yet to see Stanback receive a huge workload. He put up 106 yards from scrimmage in Week 3 on just nine touches, including three catches for 37 yards. Winnipeg is third in run defence yet this feels like the week Stanback reminds us as to why he’s considered among the league’s elite runners.

4. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (10.6): The upper body injury is just one reason why he’s managed a combined 12.9 FP in his last two games following a 24.4 FP doozy in the opener. Although Montreal has allowed a mere 46 rushing yards in their first two games, the expectation of a refocused Bombers’ offence also means Oliveira’s presence will be emphasized.

Receivers

1. Alexander Hollins, BC, $12,800 Salary (12.3): The league leader in receptions is why the Lions can take their time getting All-Star Dominique Rhymes ($15,000) healthy. He’s much better than his 9.3 depth yards per target indicates.

2. Austin Mack, Montreal, $6,800 Salary (8.6): He’s already tied for the league lead with four receptions of better than 20 yards and perfectly fits the downfield style that pivot Cody Fajardo thrives in. The Bombers must make slowing him down Priority One when it comes to stalling the Alouettes.

3. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary (13.7): Jarret Doege ($6,900) will target Lewis early and often as getting their star receiver involved is a top mandate. That Lewis has been targeted just three times beyond 20 yards should be considered a crime.

4. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (14.9): Schoen can be forgiven for the 5.4 FP he tallied against the Lions. Expect a big rebound in a showdown against the Alouettes that has a good chance to become an offensive slugfest.

5. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (13.8): Despite the team’s struggles in Week 3, Demski still managed a decent 12.4 FP. Like Schoen, count on Demski to thrive at Montreal.

6. Quan Bray, Ottawa, $10,700 Salary (3.6): Similar to a free-swinging power hitter, Bray is either feast or famine, evidenced by his 31.6 efficiency rate. With new pivot Tyrie Adams ($7,000) looking to juice up the REDBLACKS’ passing attack, look for Bray to benefit from a deep downfield shot or two.

7. Justin McInnis, BC, $10,00 Salary (7.7): Among the league leaders in depth yards per target (17.2), McInnis has far exceeded his projection in each of the past two games. He’s become a solid WR2 in BC with Dominique Rhymes sidelined.

8. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $11,300 Salary (7.3): Coxie is too good a receiver to be targeted just once in Week 3. The Argos have a potential star who’s averaging a league-best 23.4 yards per catch who’s capable of much more if Chad Kelly pays more attention to him.

9. Steven Dunbar Jr., Edmonton, $10,900 Salary (4.7): The Elks’ leader in targets (21), Dunbar gets to run routes against an Ottawa defence that has allowed a league-high 296.5 passing yards per game.

10. Kaion Julien-Grant, Montreal, $8,800 Salary (8.7): He and Austin Mack are making a compelling case to be considered among the league’s top receiving duos. Julien-Grant’s 121.8 efficiency rate is justifying the belief going into the season that he can become a featured piece of the Alouettes’ offence.

Defences

1. Montreal, $10,100 Salary (8.0): A +8 turnover ratio is why the Als have averaged a healthy 10.5 FP in their first two games.

2. BC, $10,200 Salary (9.4): Like a boss, the Lions have averaged 15.5 FP per game the past two weeks.

3.Toronto, $9,200 Salary (8.3): The Argos’ relentless pass rush will generate chaos and plenty of FP if they can harass Vernon Adams Jr. on Monday night.