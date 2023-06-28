CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 4

TORONTO — Canada Day is here and so is Week 4 of CFL action with three games on schedule to enjoy during the long weekend.

The Edmonton Elks and Ottawa REDBLACKS kick things off on Friday from the nation’s capital. Both teams have yet to win in 2023 and are looking for answers at the quarterback position. The Elks (0-3) turned to quarterback Jarret Doege in the second half of their Week 3 matchup against the Toronto Argonauts, while the REDBLACKS (0-2) did the same in Week 2 going to pivot Tyrie Adams in favour of veteran Nick Arbuckle in the game against the Calgary Stampeders. Head coach Bob Dyce said Adams will start for Ottawa, while Doege took first-team snaps in practice for Edmonton as we wait official confirmation about who will start on Friday.

The Montreal Alouettes will host a game on Canada Day for the first time as they welcome the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to town on Saturday. The Als (2-0) are coming off a 38-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 3 in which quarterback Cody Fajardo completed 76 per cent of his passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Bombers (2-1) lost at home to the Lions as the offensive line failed to contain a powerful BC pass rush. Winnipeg has never lost back-to-back games with Zach Collaros as the starting quarterback, carrying a 29-5 overall record with the veteran under centre.

Finally, two of the best teams in the CFL face off on Monday at BMO Field as the Toronto Argonauts host the BC Lions. The Argos (2-0) dominated the Edmonton Elks in Week 3, winning 43-31 with a three-touchdown performance by running back A.J. Ouellette. The Lions (3-0) scored a 30-6 win in Winnipeg behind a stout defence that has allowed only 21 points over three games. Defensive lineman Mathieu Betts had three sacks and now leads the league in quarterback takedowns with five.

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Edmonton at Ottawa

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Montreal

» Monday, 7:00 p.m. ET: BC at Toronto