CFL, Stamps mourn the loss of PA announcer Dan Carson

CALGARY — It is with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders learn of the passing of Dan Carson, who was public-address announcer at the Red and White’s home games for the past 31 years. He was 60.

“For a couple of generations of fans attending games at McMahon Stadium as well as Stampeders players, coaches and staff, the sound of Dan’s voice was constant and reassuring and he was an important part of the game-day experience,” said Stampeders vice-president of business operations and former player Jay McNeil.

“He will be sadly missed and the Stampeders organization offers its heartfelt condolences to Dan’s family and his many friends.”

Carson was familiar to many Calgarians and Southern Albertans, not only as a result of his work at McMahon Stadium but also from three decades on local radio including a long stint as a member of Country 105’s award-winning Odd Squad morning team.

A native of Smithers, BC, Carson is survived by his sons Matthew and Kyle and his former wife Tracy.