Fantasy Sleepers: Doege, Adams emerge as new QB options

With just three games in Week 4, discovering sleepers for your CFL fantasy team might feel like more of a challenge, yet that’s why we’re here to offer an assist.

Quarterbacks

Tyrie Adams, Ottawa, $7,000 Salary (vs. Edmonton, Friday)

Projected to 3.5 fantasy points, the thought of Adams facing an Elks defence that has allowed 397.7 yards per game at 6.48 yards per down is a gamble worth taking this week. Adams scored 4.9 FP in Week 2 against the Stampeders, and with a full week of working with the starting offence, his comfort level will be solid. Keep in mind that Adams did rush for 19 yards on four carries, making him more of a threat to put up impressive fantasy numbers if he continues the trend of pivots causing considerable pain to the Edmonton defence.

Jarret Doege, Edmonton, $6,900 Salary (at Ottawa, Friday)

Doege scored 14.4 fantasy points in his CFL debut in Week 3, throwing a pair of majors to Vincent Forbes-Mombleau ($4,100) while finishing with 163 yards on 11 attempts (nine completions). He did average 14.8 yards per attempt (helped by the 84-yard Spin City Miracle he tossed to Forbes-Mombleau) and did lead the Elks to touchdowns on two of his six drives. Doege faces a REDBLACKS secondary that has yielded a CFL-high 296.5 passing yards per game, a number that gives him tremendous upside considering the calibre of receivers he’ll have at his disposal.

Running Backs

Taquan Mizzell, BC, $12,000 Salary (at Toronto, Monday)

Why is the league’s second-leading rusher and the leader in yards per carry (5.6) considered a sleeper this week? Simple: he’s facing a stubborn Toronto run defence that’s allowed a league-low 3.6 yards per carry and is second only to Montreal (46.0) in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (60.5). Mizzell scored just 5.0 FP in the Week 3 win over Winnipeg and is no longer a hidden gem to defensive coordinators. Game flow will determine if Mizzell can approach the 13.9 FP per game he had in the first two weeks, so while the numbers are working against him, Mizzell’s previous (yet brief) body of work offers him a chance to rebound from Week 3 and deliver for fantasy users.

Kevin Brown, Edmonton, $14,000 Salary (at Ottawa, Friday)

We suggested Brown as a sit earlier this week, yet the reason was that the Elks aren’t getting him more involved in the offence. Brown had just eight touches in Week 3, an embarrassingly sparse number for a back who has shown what he can do if given an extensive workload. If you’re up to giving Brown another chance in the hopes that this is the week he carries your fantasy team, we can’t blame you. The REDBLACKS have allowed seven completions of better than 30 yards, and while that number is more geared for receivers, the thought of Brown coming out of the backfield and creating havoc in the open makes him tempting.

Receivers

Carlton Agudosi, Winnipeg, $8,700 Salary (at Montreal, Saturday)

Dalton Schoen ($15,000) did not practice on Tuesday, and while it appears cautionary, there’s always the chance the All-Star may not go on Saturday evening. Should that be the case, Agudosi will be in position to deliver as a deep sleeper. He’s caught nine of his 12 targets for 120 yards and sports a 106.3 efficiency rate as his number of targets has increased since only being targeted once in Week 1. At 6 ‘6, Agudosi is going to draw the attention of Zach Collaros ($15,000) near the goal line, which the duo displayed in Agudosi’s debut last season when he caught six passes for 70 yards and two majors in a win over Calgary.

Ayden Eberhardt, BC, $6,800 Salary (vs. Toronto, Monday)

Eberhardt is an even deeper sleeper than Agudosi, having been targeted just six times in his first two games. However, he did catch five of them for 69 yards and sports a decent 10.5 depth yards per target. Eberhardt is down in the pecking order of Lions receivers, but the rookie free agent from Wyoming showed his potential in the preseason and could be a hidden X-factor for Vernon Adams, Jr. ($15,00) and the BC passing game.