Collaros, Bombers show efficiency in bounce-back win

MONTREAL – After a weather delay and a loss the week before, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and quarterback Zach Collaros came onto the field against the Montreal Alouettes with something to prove.

Their efficiency on offence, tenacity on defence, and all-around control of the game in a 17-3 win over the Als on a rainy Saturday night did just that.

“We’re just happy to get a victory… situations like this in this type of weather is always tough, so [it’s] just a great team win,” Collaros told TSN’s Matthew Scianitti after the win.

Collaros connected with both Dalton Schoen and Drew Wolitarsky for two touchdowns on the night as each Bombers drive stretched the field and seemed to move the chains seamlessly, leading 17-0 by the end of the third quarter.

But the win wasn’t just from the quarterback and two receivers, but a full team effort including the offensive line, and getting yards on the ground from Brady Oliveira and Greg McCrae who combined for 161 yards in the victory.

“It was a great route by Woli and a great route by Dalton there, Buck [Pierce] trusts in us to complete those in this type of weather, it was awesome too, but again, I thought we were unbelievable up front all night long and did enough to win,” said Collaros.

On top of the Bombers having a solid game on offence after generating just six points as a team the week before, Winnipeg’s defence played a massive role in the win.

Their defence kept Montreal out of the end zone, holding the Als to just three points, and picked off Cody Fajardo with ease while also forcing turnovers on downs and getting the offence back on the field.

“Our defence was unbelievable all night long, made it really tough for their offence, obviously they only gave up three points. We did enough offensively,” said Collaros.

“Brady did a great job, Greg did a great job when he was out there, our offensive line really pounded them, so, it was awesome.”