Ticats sign WR Jequez Ezzard; release QB N’Kosi Perry

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday they have signed American receiver Jequez Ezzard.

Ezzard, 25, most recently spent time in the XFL with the DC Defenders (2023).

The five-foot-10, 195-pound native of College Park, Georgia began his collegiate career at Howard University where he played 25 games over four seasons (2016-2019), registering 75 receptions for 1,956 yards with 18 receiving touchdowns.

The 25-year-old later transferred to Sam Houston State where he suited up in 20 games over two seasons (2020-2021), registering 79 receptions for 1,470 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Hamilton also announced they have released recently acquired American quarterback N’Kosi Perry.

The Ticats are coming off a bye in Week 5 as they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, July 8, at Tim Hortons Field.

