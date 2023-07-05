CFL Honour Roll, Week 4: Daniel, Kelly, Bombers O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Robertson Daniel, Chad Kelly and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 4 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 4: OFFENCE

QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 45 – BC 24

PFF Player Grade: 86.4

23-of-29 passing (79.2 per cent) for 249 yards

One touchdown and zero interceptions

115.4 efficiency rating

Three rushes for 25 yards, including an 18-yard effort

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 4: DEFENCE

DB | Robertson Daniel | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 45 – BC 24

PFF Player Grade: 88.2

Four defensive tackles

Three interceptions, including one returned 62 yards for a touchdown

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 4: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 17 – MTL 3

