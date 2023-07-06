CFL Honour Roll, June: Collaros, Daniel, Toronto O-line receive top marks

TORONTO — Zach Collaros, Robertson Daniel, and the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive line have made the grade for June in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 1 to 4.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

» CFL Honour Roll, Week 4: Daniel, Kelly, Bombers O-line make the grade

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will be named to the monthly team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JUNE: OFFENCE

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1)

PFF Player Grade (four games): 85.2

74-of-110 passing for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns

Season-high 354 passing yards in Week 1

Eight 30+ yard passes, including four in Week 1

Two All-Week Honour Roll selections (Weeks 1 and 2)

Highest graded single-week offensive performance of June (90.8 in Week 2)

Honourable mentions:

81.5 | OL | Landon Rice | Montreal Alouettes (2-1)

81.1 | RB | AJ Ouellette | Toronto Argonauts (3-0)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JUNE: DEFENCE

DB | Robertson Daniel | Toronto Argonauts (3-0)

PFF Player Grade (three games): 87.0

12 defensive tackles, one tackle for a loss, one pass knockdown

One forced fumble, two fumble recoveries

Three interceptions in Week 4, including one returned 62 yards for a touchdown

170 interception return yards in Week 4 was two-yards shy of the CFL record in a single game

One All-Week Honour Roll selection (Week 4)

Honourable mentions:

86.4 | DL | Anthony Lanier II | Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-1)

83.8 | DL | Josh Banks | BC Lions (3-1)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JUNE: OFFENSIVE LINE

Toronto Argonauts (3-0)

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-JUNE

​(Position | Name | Team | Grade)