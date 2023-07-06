Fantasy Sleepers: Shiltz, Ffrench offer up value

We promise at least one of our sleepers will emerge as one of the top CFL fantasy scorers in Week 5, so let’s not dawdle along with speculations of wild guesses.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Sign up to play CFL Fantasy today!

» Start vs. Sit: Julien-Grant amongst options for Week 5

Quarterbacks

Matthew Shiltz, Hamilton, $8,800 Salary (vs. Ottawa, Saturday)

Despite the addition of running back James Butler ($15,000), the Ticats are last in the CFL with 58 yards per game on the ground and will face a REDBLACKS defence that’s third in rushing yards allowed per game and second in fewest yards per carry.

That means Shiltz will have to throw the ball frequently if Hamilton intends to finally get into the win column. Shiltz already has one 300-yard game to his docket and gets an Ottawa pass D that’s eighth in opponents average pass (9.5) and is tied with eight completions of better than 30 yards allowed. With the presence of Tim White ($15,000) and Duke Williams ($13,900) outside, Shiltz is a sneaky play who can also provide a bit of a running threat, necessary when facing an aggressive REDBLACKS pass rush that has recorded 11 sacks thus far.

Taylor Cornelius, Edmonton, $14,400 Salary (at Saskatchewan, tonight)

Cornelius returns to the starting lineup after being benched in Week 4, yet the news is not likely to move too many fantasy users. The potential for a huge outing is always going to be there for Cornelius, who showed flashes of his upside in 2022 to where the Elks rewarded him with a contract extension. However, he’s been sacked 10 times this season and has just one completion of better than 20 yards. The Roughriders’ defence is in the middle of the pack in most categories and are not a sure bet to lock up Cornelius. No sleeper play thus far is as risky as Cornelius this week, and it will be remarkably interesting to see how many fantasy users are willing to take the deepest of dives this week.

Receivers

Jaelon Acklin, Ottawa, $9,000 Salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

Inconsistent play at quarterback has led to Acklin getting off to a miserable start. The 2022 East Division All-Star has just six receptions on 17 targets with a hideous -21 efficiency rate and a 35.7 reception rate. There should be no surprise that Acklin will be excited to have Jeremiah Masoli ($13,000) at pivot for the first time this season, who will make up for the lost time and opportunities Acklin has missed.

The Tiger-Cats allow a league-high 11.5 yards per pass, a number that bodes well for Acklin, who has averaged a solid 18.2 depth yards per target. Acklin is 0-4 in targets of more than 20 yards, but we’ll bet that number begins changing for the better on Saturday.

Maurice Ffrench, Edmonton, $4,700 Salary (at Saskatchewan, tonight)

The former University of Pittsburgh standout had an impressive CFL debut in Week 4, catching six of his eight targets for 74 yards and a major to finish with 19.4 fantasy points. With All-Star Eugene Lewis ($15,000) on the six-game injured list, opportunity knocks for Ffrench, who looked comfortable teaming up with Jarret Doege ($8,500), though Doege is headed back to the bench in favor of Taylor Cornelius, who was replaced in the lineup in Week 3. The Elks possess the league’s worst offence and while the likes of Steven Dunbar, Jr. ($12,300) and Dillon Mitchell ($6,500) are more experienced, Ffrench is an interesting value play who should exceed the 8.5 FP he’s projected to have this week. Eventually, the Elks will hit an offensive stride and the bet here is that Ffrench will be involved.

Marken Michel, Calgary, $5,000 Salary (at Winnipeg, Friday)

The Stampeders turned back the clock and brought back Michel to add depth to a receiving unit that is without Malik Henry ($14,700), Jalen Philpot ($6,600), Luther Hakunavanhu ($7,400) and Tyson Middlemost ($2,500), while we wait to see what Reggie Begelton ($14,200) can bring as he comes off the injured list. Michel was the West Division finalist for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2017 and had 72 receptions for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns in the 24 games he played with Calgary before leaving to head down south after the 2018 campaign. He’s expected to be in the starting lineup and will provide quarterback Jake Maier ($15,000) with an experienced target that will seek to exploit a Blue Bombers’ pass defense that is eighth in opponents pass efficiency (96.2) while also helping Maier bring more life to a Stamps’ passing attack that’s completed just 58.1 per cent of their passes.

Jevon Cottoy, BC, $11,500 Salary (vs. Montreal, Sunday)

Among receivers with at least 10 targets, Cottoy is the league’s most sure-handed, having caught all 11 targets in his direction. The Lions have perhaps the best receiving corps in the CFL and are intent on moving the ball downfield behind the right arm of pivot Vernon Adams Jr. ($12,500). With the likes of Dominique Rhymes ($15,000), Keon Hatcher ($10,500), Alexander Hollins ($14,100) and the underrated Justin McInnis ($11,500), it’s easy to see why Cottoy can be forgotten. However, this feels like the game where Cottoy can shine since the Alouettes’ pass defence will be up to the challenge of slowing down BC’s top three receivers. Cottoy has a low 5.8 depth yards per target, yet we feel that will come in handy near the goal line where his reliable hands will face favorable matchups.