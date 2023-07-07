Marshall seals Riders’ victory in wild finish against Elks

REGINA — Nic Marshall is getting used to closing out games.

The defensive back added yet another late-game interception as the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the Edmonton Elks 12-11 on Thursday.

His team was trailing by eight points with under three minutes to go as quarterback Trevor Harris and the offence put together a game-tying drive to give the Riders a chance to go to overtime.

It turned out they didn’t need overtime though as a rouge on the following kickoff gave them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. That is because as Edmonton was driving into field goal range with under a minute left, Marshall picked off a pass by Taylor Cornelius to seal the win for the Riders.

“Very important,” said Marshall to TSN’s Brit Dort about being ready to stop these late-game drives. “That’s something we worked this week in practice these two minute situations.”

RELATED

» Depth Chart: SSK | EDM

» Box Score: Elks at Riders by the numbers

» Through the Lens: Elks at Riders

» Riders put together late comeback to beat Elks at home

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The veteran defensive back also clinched the win in Week 3 for the Riders over the Calgary Stampeders with an interception on a pass by Jake Maier in overtime.

Marshall now has six interceptions with the Green and White, extending his franchise record for most picks.

Despite once again playing the role of late-game hero, Marshall deferred to his teammates’ abilities to never give up on trying to pull off a win.

“I learned from my team that we are going to fight until the end of the game.”

Saskatchewan now has nine days until their next game as they play a rematch with the Stampeders on July 15 at Mosaic Stadium.