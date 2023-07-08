Ticats show grit in picking up first win of 2023

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finally got into the win column on Saturday night in front of their home fans at Tim Horton’s Field.

Tyreik McAllister had the biggest play of the night on his only catch of the game. Matthew Shiltz tossed a short pass to McAllister who then took the ball 64 yards for the Ticats’ only touchdown of the night, giving them a lead that they would not relinquish. The Ticats won 21-13.

James Butler also contributed 64 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Shiltz continues to fill in for the injured Bo-Levi Mitchell, going 19-26 for 233 yards and the one touchdown to McAllister.

“I’m just so proud of how we fought all night,” Shiltz said to TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde after the game. “Between offence, defence and special teams, everyone took turns making plays and stepping up.”

The Ticats’ defence was on prominent display, sacking Ottawa quarterbacks six times, with Jameer Thurman recording two himself to go along with his game-leading nine tackles.

Malik Carney, Richard Leonard, Jarrod Hewitt, and Mason Bennett combined for the other four Ticat sacks of the night.

Simoni Lawrence, Leonard and Chris Edwards also all added interceptions to their stat sheets.

Kicker Marc Liegghio continued his perfect season, nailing all five of his field goal attempts, his longest coming from 50 yards out.

“We knew we were going to come in here and be a great football team,” Lawrence said to Lalonde after the game. “We always play great at home. Hopefully, we can ride it.

“I’m so grateful for my teammates,” Lawrence added. “It’s a team win.”

The Ticats will open Week 6 with a trip to Edmonton to face the Elks on Thursday. The REDBLACKS will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, July 15 at TD Place.