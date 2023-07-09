CFL Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: Do the Als best the Lions?

TORONTO — The final game of Week 5 features a pair of teams coming off losses ready to get back in the win column.

Montreal fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 4 while the Lions were handed their first loss of the season courtesy of the Toronto Argonauts. The Alouettes sit at 2-1 on the season while BC is at 3-1.

Vernon Adams Jr. threw six interceptions against the Argos last week but he’ll be looking to rebound from that performance on Sunday night. Despite those interceptions, VA is still tops in the league in a number of categories including passing touchdowns (eight), passing yards (1,249), and completion percentage (69.8). The Als defence, that has allowed 233.0 yards per game, will have their hands full to contain Adams Jr. and his weapons through the air in Keon Hatcher, Dominique Rhymes and Alexander Hollins.

Austin Mack has become quite the star for the Alouettes in his rookie campaign, sitting second in the CFL in receiving yards (316), quickly coming Cody Fajardo‘s favourite target. The 25-year-old has also hauled in the most 30+ yard receptions this year (five) while his receiving teammate, Kaion Julien-Grant sits tied for second in that category with three.

Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts has been a havoc for opposing offences, racking up seven sacks so far this year, good for the most in the league. He’ll be looking to add to his total against an Alouettes offensive line that has allowed 15 QB takedowns this year (second most in the CFL).

Game notes:

NEED A SACK? BET ON BETTS Mathieu Betts leads the league with seven sacks, with at least one in each of his four games. He has already tied his career high. Entering this season, he had nine career sacks. The last time a Canadian led the league in sacks was in 2009 when Ricky Foley tied John Bowman with 12. The only Canadian to lead the league outright in sacks is BC’s Brent Johnson with 16 in 2005 and 2006. In 2005 Johnson had six sacks in the first four games, in 2006 he had three sacks in the first four games. Across the 2006 season, Johnson registered a sack in 12 games. Betts also has 14 defensive tackles, a special teams tackle and a knockdown.



MORE NOTES Coming Off Losses – 40+ Turnabouts: The Lions and Alouettes each started 2023 with winning streaks but are both coming off losses in their last game. What is common is that each went from winning by 20+ to lose by double-digits – and that the differentials from week-to-week changed by 40 or more points (BC: +24 to -21; MTL: +26 to -14). One club will bounce back! Great Montréal Defence: The Als have not allowed more than 17 points in a game yet this season – the last time they began a year with such a stingy ‘D’ was way back in 2004 when they allowed just 9, 14 & 9 points in their first three games BC’s Home Edge: The Lions have long held the edge over Montreal at home. In 40 visits back to 1961, Montreal has just nine wins versus 30 by the Lions (30-9-1). The Als have not played in Vancouver since 2019 and their last win at BC Place was in 2015. Second Down Conversion Challenges: In their first two games, BC faced very short yardage on second down at just 2nd-&-6 on average (6.1 yds to go to be exact). In their last two games that has edged up to be second down & 8.8 yards to go – The % likelihood of converting at 6.1 yards is 47% – that drops to just 19% at 2nd-&-9 yards to go. Montreal experienced the same effect: In their win in Week 3: Avg 7.2 yards to go; Last week’s loss: 8.0 yards to go. BC Looking For 4-1: With a win the Lions can make it two years in a row starting at 4-1. Six Interceptions: The Lions threw six picks last week, one short of the club and CFL record set by Al Dorow at seven in 1958 and duplicated by three other QBs – the latest was Matt Dunigan in 1990. Vernon Adams Jr. on the Plus Side: He has now thrown at least one TD pass in his last eight starts for BC back to September 30, 2022 (Rourke started the last game of 2022 and Adams came off the bench). Adams had three touchdown passes last week connecting with Dominique Rhymes twice more and for the fifth time in 2023. Dominique Rhymes: Leads the CFL with five touchdowns thus far in just three games played. His TD rate has jumped dramatically in BC: Ottawa 2017-19: 36 GP, 6 TD | BC 2021-23: 29 GP, 17 TD Mathieu Betts: Leads the CFL with seven sacks – the last Canadian to lead the CFL on his own was Brent Johnson in 2006. Betts has a Sack in four straight games. Austin Mack: Had 115 receiving yards last week and 93 of those came in the fourth quarter on three catches.



It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?

